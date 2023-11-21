DUCHATEAU INTRODUCES TWO NEW WALL COVERING COLLECTIONS

The luxury European-style wood flooring and lifestyle brand is set to launch collections inspired by arts and architectural history reimagined with a twist.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DUCHATEAU, the leading luxury European-style flooring and lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the launch of two new wall covering collections – Pictura and Intervals.

The Intervals Collection offers the exceptional beauty of the slat statement with subtler dimension and lighter weight. A felt backing insulates sound and deepens the contrast in its visual impact.

The Intervals Collection is offered in 15" wide panels with heights of 58", 108", and 119", and distinguishes its depth at 7/8".

The Pictura Collection (Pictura meaning "painting" or "picture") finds its inspiration in De Pictura, principles penned by Renaissance artist Leon Battista Alberti for creating perspective—a groundbreaking concept that transformed flat paintings into lifelike and immersive scenery. Four styles delve into the interplay of light and shadow, creating depth and dimension through modern interpretations of space, form, and beauty.

Each style in the Pictura collection is offered in 7.5" wide panels with a height of 75.5".

"Every piece in these designs is finished and joined by hand. The level of artisanship and care our dedicated DUCHATEAU team crafts each collection with makes us proud to introduce them," states Patrick Bewley, Vice President of Marketing for DUCHATEAU.

Both Intervals and Pictura complement the existing DUCHATEAU offerings while introducing unreleased colors and nuanced textures. Each one features lacquer-finished wood visuals in five colors.

Soft White has a mellow luminosity, refraining from full white. Natural celebrates the incomparable beauty of white oak as it ages into a soft, buttery pale tan. Raw Walnut preserves the look of natural walnut wood, undressed and unobscured. Darkened Walnut deepens the authentic walnut visual with richer, full-bodied character and presence. A note above midnight, Noir captures the mood after dark—a nocturnal and romantic atmosphere that envelopes the space.

ABOUT DUCHATEAU

DUCHATEAU is a luxury lifestyle brand specializing in the fine manufacture of architectural finishes, including European-style, matte finish engineered hardwood and wood-alternative flooring, three-dimensional wood wall coverings, and DUCHATEAU kitchens, vanities & bath, closets, and more. Founded in 2008, DUCHATEAU is renowned for its unparalleled marriage of old-world, traditional craftsmanship with natural materials and state-of-the-art technology. Its timeless, curated design statements herald a new era of design innovation—one that bridges nature with fashion and architecture. Today, DUCHATEAU is appreciated by some of the most well-respected brands, including Whole Foods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ian Schrager hotels, and The Ritz Carlton. DUCHATEAU is proud to support sustainable innovation through DUGOOD, the mission-partnership with the National Forest Foundation that plants a tree for every hardwood floor sold. Visit duchateau.com for more information.

