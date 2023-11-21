Dukosi Welcomes Mark Pinto as New Chief Executive Officer

Strategic Appointment of Former Board Director Provides Leadership Continuity

EDINBURGH, England, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dukosi Ltd, the technology company revolutionizing the performance, safety and sustainability of battery systems, announced the strategic leadership appointment of Mark Pinto as the company's new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Pinto will succeed Nat Edington who resigned for personal reasons, providing a smooth transition of leadership and to continue on delivering the company's strategic objectives.

www.dukosi.com (PRNewswire)

Pinto has been a Board member at Dukosi for over a year and is also head of its Technical Advisory Board. He has worked closely with the senior management team, and has a strong commitment to preserving the strategic vision and values that have defined Dukosi's success to date.

Pinto commented on the transition, stating, "I am honored to assume the CEO role at Dukosi and am fully committed to upholding the legacy of innovation established by Nat and maintaining the customer focus and entrepreneurial spirit that drives success in our organization. Together with the senior leadership team, our focus will continue to be the industrialization of our revolutionary chip-on-cell technology and to continue to innovate and enable a sustainable battery value chain."

Mark Pinto is an industry veteran with over 35 years of experience in the high technology and semiconductor industries. Mark was co-founder and CEO of Blue Danube Systems, which was acquired by NEC Corp in January 2022. He has also held senior executive roles at Applied Materials, a global leader in materials engineering solutions for semiconductors and advanced displays, and Lucent Microelectronics, after beginning his career in semiconductors at Bell Labs.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, senior management team and employees, I want to thank Nat for his leadership as CEO," said Pinto. "Nat has led the company from technology incubation to product readiness, and he leaves us with a strong foundation for continued growth."

About Dukosi

Dukosi develops revolutionary technologies that dramatically improve the performance, safety, and efficiency of battery systems, and enable a more sustainable battery value chain. The company provides a unique cell monitoring platform based on intelligent chip-on-cell technology and contactless communication for electric vehicles (EV), industrial transportation and stationary energy storage markets. Headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, Dukosi has a global footprint with locations in USA, Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.dukosi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201070/4417272/dukosi_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dukosi Ltd