GOYA GIVES BACK AND GIVES THANKS BY DONATING FOOD TO THOSE IN NEED

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks to our families and each other, the Goya family is making a difference by lending a helping hand to those less fortunate in communities throughout the United States. Through its Goya Gives global initiative, every holiday season Goya donates food, providing essential nourishment and bringing comfort to families and individuals who may otherwise go without.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks to our families and each other, the Goya family is making a difference by lending a helping hand to those less fortunate in communities throughout the United States. Through its Goya Gives global initiative, every holiday season Goya donates food, providing essential nourishment and bringing comfort to families and individuals who may otherwise go without. (PRNewswire)

"Thanksgiving is a time when we come together as a family at the table to express gratitude to God for the blessings in our lives, each other, and for the freedom we enjoy in our nation. At Goya, we believe in the importance of not only nourishing the body but also nourishing the soul. That is why we have established the Goya Cares initiative, which focuses on protecting and supporting our children, because they are the future, and it is our responsibility to ensure they grow up to be healthy and create loving families of their own. May God bless our nation and us all," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

With the support of community partners including Catholic Charities, food banks, shelters, churches, law enforcement and many others, Goya ensures that a variety of non-perishable Goya food items will be received by families, children, and students in need. With many organizations experiencing increased demand for food due to inflation and high costs of groceries, it is even more crucial to extend a helping hand to those facing challenging circumstances.

Through Goya Gives, Goya is always at the forefront of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts, donating millions of pounds of food each year in the United States and worldwide. Most recently, Goya donated food to the people of Mexico, Maui, California, East Palestine, Turkey, and Syria.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / natalie@retromedianyc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goya Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.