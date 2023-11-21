Make Merry Monumental This Year with Duluth Trading Co's Holiday Sales & Deals

Save on workwear, flannels, outerwear and more, Nov. 21 through Nov. 27

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin-based lifestyle brand Duluth Trading Co. is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year early by kicking off a series of deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With the aim of making the holiday season a little more budget-friendly, the limited-time sales offer Duluth's very best gifts and best-selling products at an incredible value, making it customers' one-stop-shop for gifting and saving.

Before preparing the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast on Nov. 23, Duluth Trading Co. invites customers to start the season in comfort and style. Customers who shop on the holiday can enjoy 40% off their entire order, from durable workwear to underwear and cozy winter essentials.

Black Friday (Nov. 24) is set to be a workwear wonderland at Duluth Trading Co. The doors will swing open early at retail locations, and online shoppers can log in from the comfort of their homes to take advantage of 40% off everything in stock, in addition to further discounts. It's the perfect way to cross everyone off a shopper's holiday list.

Finally, many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be offered throughout the holiday season, including:

No Yank Tanks (starting at $9 , originally $16.50 ): There's no need to fuss, futz or tug through your day when you layer with the No-Yank ® Tank. It sits still and stays put, even while you wiggle or walk.

Free Swingin' Flannels (starting at $30 , originally $54.50 ): The 100% cotton flannels are the ultimate gift for winter coziness, brushed twice for extra loft and softness.

Holiday PJs (40% off): Start a new family tradition with Duluth Trading's matching family pajamas, available in men's, women's and kids sizes.

Select Lifetime Leather and Fire Hose bags (40% off): Inspired by the heavy duty canvas that wrapped firehoses, Fire Hose tote & travel bags are built to last.

Gift Cards Over $100 (25% off): Don't know what Duluth items to get a loved one? Give 'em a gift card.

Underwear (starting at $11 , originally $18.50 - $22.50 ): Choose from Duluth's famous no-pinch/no-stink/no-sweat underwear, including Buck Naked, Armachillo, Bullpen and more.

Duluth Denim (40% off) : Don't let stiff, crotch-crowding jeans put a crimp in your style — try Duluth's high-performance Ballroom, Double Flex and Jean-netics.

Select Outerwear and Fleeces (starting at $50 ): Crisp conditions shouldn't give you the chills — brace yourself for cool adventures with Duluth's outerwear and fleeces.

Signature Fire Hose Pants (starting at $45 , originally $79.50 ): Duluth's legendary work pants are a must — heroically durable and available in all sizes.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

