MOTIONAL IONIQ 5 ROBOTAXI TO BE MANUFACTURED AT NEW HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP INNOVATION CENTER SINGAPORE

First production models of IONIQ 5 robotaxi will be manufactured at HMGICS and deployed as part of Motional's commercial services in the U.S., starting in 2024

Hyundai Motor Group and Motional announce all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi is one of the first SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles to be certified under U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards

IONIQ 5 robotaxi is the world's first fully-integrated autonomous vehicle to be mass-produced on a smart, flexible cell-based production system

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Motional — a global autonomous technology leader — celebrate today the opening of the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) and announce that Hyundai and Motional's jointly developed all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi will be manufactured at HMGICS. The first production-ready IONIQ 5 robotaxis will be deployed as part of Motional's commercial services in the U.S., starting in 2024.

Motional's IONIQ 5 robotaxi being manufactured at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Motional and the Group revealed today that the IONIQ 5 robotaxi is one of the first SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles (AVs) to be certified under the U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). The certification is a testament to the vehicle's incredibly thorough development and testing program, its safety and reliability, and the sophistication of the autonomous technology, according to Motional President and CEO Karl Iagnemma.

"HMGICS is a vision for transportation innovation," Iagnemma said. "We're enormously proud to have the IONIQ 5 robotaxi manufactured at this facility and look forward to introducing the world to some of the first-ever FMVSS-certified autonomous vehicles. It's through the strength of our collaboration with Hyundai that we were able to develop an industry-leading robotaxi that meets rigorous federal standards and is ready for mass commercialization."

Commenting on HMGICS' role in bringing the IONIQ 5 robotaxi from development to production reality, CEO of HMGICS, Hong Bum Jung, said: "HMGICS stands as Hyundai Motor Group's first global innovation hub and global test bed for future mobility. Our mission at HMGICS is to revolutionize the mobility value chain by developing and producing advanced and diverse forms of future mobility solutions. Commencing production of the IONIQ 5 robotaxi in collaboration with Motional, we are committed to a continuous journey of innovation, aiming to spearhead the paradigm shift in the future of mobility."

HMGICS combines advanced automation and real-time monitoring and data evaluation to push the boundaries of what's possible in production. It's also equipped with advanced features bespoke to HMGICS to support AV production, including testing facilities and a calibration center. Motional has deployed a team on site to assist with production. These employees are located at the Autonomous Vehicle Integration Center and will perform critical diagnostics, software development, calibration and validation tasks to ensure that finished examples of the IONIQ 5 robotaxi meet exacting specifications and are ready for deployment.

Motional and the Group have been preparing for the production of the breakthrough IONIQ 5 robotaxi for several years, including the development of a limited series of prototype vehicles that have been tested in the U.S. and Singapore for over a year. The initial fleet of IONIQ 5 robotaxis recently completed a series of evaluations designed to demonstrate the quality, performance, and maturity of the robotaxi and its autonomous driving technology. Commercial production of the IONIQ 5 robotaxi is underway, and the first models have already arrived at Motional's facility in the U.S. The vehicles are undergoing Motional's rigorous testing and safety validation processes before beginning commercial service in 2024.

For more information on the IONIQ 5 robotaxi and Motional's commercial services, visit Motional.com/news .

