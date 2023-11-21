Wolverine Boots and Apparel Licenses Sock Business to Renfro Brands

Effective January 1, 2024, all Wolverine socks will exclusively be made by Renfro Brands

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Boots and Apparel, the 140-year-old boot maker, has made the strategic decision to license their sock business exclusively to Renfro Brands. Wolverine sites the ever-evolving consumer, industry, and retail landscape as their main decision driver.

"To better service the needs of our retailer partners and consumers, the decision to partner with Renfro reinforces our prioritization of the sock category," said Tom Kennedy, President of Wolverine Boots and Wolverine Worldwide's Work Group. "Wolverine, in partnership with Renfro, is focused on providing the highest quality products in the industry in order to elevate our commitment to comfort and durability."

Renfro Brands has been a sock industry leader for over 100 years and has pioneered some of the most important innovations in sock manufacturing. By joining forces, Wolverine will gain access to Renfro's expertise in sock manufacturing, giving Wolverine the ability to provide a wide range of socks that help men and women get the job done.

"We're thrilled to expand our portfolio with the addition of Wolverine," says Kevin Venable, Senior Brand Director at Renfro Brands. "This strategic collaboration of two market leading brands allows for both companies to bring forth innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and retailers."

Wolverine socks produced by Renfro will be in market in January 2024 and will be available at retailers nationwide as well as Wolverine.com.

About Wolverine

Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT RENFRO BRANDS

Renfro Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of quality socks and legwear products. Founded in 1921, the company pioneered some of the earliest innovations in sock manufacturing, from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating toe seams. Over the course of a century, Renfro's operation of 25 employees has grown to become an industry leader with over 2,000 employees worldwide. Today, Renfro Brands is a recognized expert and brand steward of over 20 globally loved sock brands, including Polo, Merrell, Dr. Scholl's and HOTSOX. The company continues to breathe new life into the industry with the launch of Loops & Wales, an online destination for discovering, styling, and buying socks. Discover how Renfro Brands is leading the sock industry at Renfro.com.

