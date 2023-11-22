MGM Resorts International Named as Leading Employer for Veterans by Military Times

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been recognized as one of the nation's leading employers for culture, recruitment and policies for Veterans, service members and military families in Military Times' Best for Vets: Employers list. MGM Resorts was again the highest-ranked company overall in Nevada and a top-ranked hospitality company in the nation.

The Best for Vets: Employers survey is recognized by the military community as the most trusted Veterans job ranking and has come to rely on these scores to aid in their transition to civilian life. Results are based on the policies and practices that make companies an attractive workplace for current employees and future job seekers within the military community.

"MGM Resorts is proud to honor the commitment and sacrifice of our nation's Veterans, service members and their families, underscoring our steadfast dedication to fostering a culture of inclusion," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion, and Sustainability Officer. "We are unwavering in our efforts to extend support, resources and career opportunities to those who have courageously defended our liberties and fundamental human rights."

MGM Resorts takes pride in supporting military members and their families year-round. This includes actively recruiting and employing military men and women and providing retention through professional development programs. The Company fosters an inclusive culture for Veterans through its Employee Network Groups. MGM Resorts is a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies aiming to place one million U.S. military members and veterans into meaningful and rewarding careers.

Additionally, MGM Resorts hosts the annual Salute to the Troops celebration and is a yearly sponsor of the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade. The Company takes pride in creating personal connections with veterans through the MGM Rewards Military and Veterans Program, known as MVP. Through MVP, military families receive access to a variety of amenities and discounts.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their Company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MILITARY TIMES

Service members and their families rely on MilitaryTimes.com as a trusted, independent source for news and information on the most important issues affecting their careers and personal lives including, branch updates, financial services, pay and benefits, healthcare, education, transition resources, and more. MilitaryTimes.com is a part of the Sightline Media Group who also owns Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, Air Force Times, Federal Times, Defense News, and C4ISRNET.

