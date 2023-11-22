Reunite in Nuanor! Pre-register "Revelation M" and get ready for the Close Beta to unveil endless surprises!

Reunite in Nuanor! Pre-register "Revelation M" and get ready for the Close Beta to unveil endless surprises!

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Revelation M", developed by NetEase Games and exclusively published by HAOPLAY Inc. in Europe and the United States, invites you to enter a world you have never seen before! Revelation M global version Close Beta: from November 23rd, 2023 at 08:00 (EST) to December 4th, 2023 at 21:00 (EST).

Do you still remember the days when you roamed freely in the sky and battled for the glory of Nuanor? The story is set ten years before the era of the original Revelation PC version, and now we're here with the original world, brand new adventures, and different scenes and contents.

Explore the realm of Revelation Island. (PRNewswire)

Experience true freedom of open-world

In this mobile game, you can experience day and night alternations, different weather scenarios, and explore an open-world setting. You can soar randomly in every corner of the cloud empire using your wings with a full sense of immersion. The details lie in the richness of the flying movements.

Challenge the dungeons

The version of Revelation emphasizes the true mobile gameplay experience, placing more focus on movement, strategy, and cooperative interaction to enhance the thrilling combat experience! Challenging dungeons are waiting for you to conquer, opening up a comprehensive test for the players in terms of team coordination, flexibility, and positioning.

The ultimate personalized character

The game employs innovative facial customizations, bone structure-based customization systems, and a custom accessories dress-up system. Players can modify their characters according to their aesthetic preferences, creating unique avatars.

Experience the ultimate character customizations. (PRNewswire)

Choose your unique role

Familiar characters and authentic gameplay are about to begin here! Five popular classes are currently available: Paladin (Tank), Spirit Shaper (Support), Blade Master (Melee DPS), Occultist (Support and DPS), and Swordmage (Mage). Each class has distinctive features, replicating the classic settings of the PC version. Future updates will introduce new classes, genders, and body sizes for player selection.

Meanwhile, Revelation M also allows players to choose their "secondary classes". Players can choose to be a "musician" or a "thief", and more social classes to be unlocked in the future. Players can "perform" to earn money as musicians, or even "steal" golden treasures as thieves. Such unique gameplay significantly enriches the gaming experience.

Pre-register for Revelation M: here to embark on this unprecedented adventure!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revelation M