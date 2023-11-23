Dolly Parton to Kick Off 133rd Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with LIVE Halftime Performance During Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Nation's largest private provider of social services launches iconic fundraising campaign with nationally televised performance

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's 133rd annual Red Kettle Campaign launches today with a special halftime performance with global icon, singer/songwriter, actor, New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman, philanthropist, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders on CBS at 3:30 PM CST.

The nationally televised halftime performance is set to dazzle audiences across the country as Dolly Parton showcases some of her biggest hits and previews songs from her newly released album, Rockstar. The performance is a Cowboys tradition and inspires millions of viewers to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which serves millions of people in need during the holidays and all year long. Since teaming up in 1997, The Salvation Army and the Cowboys have helped raise more than $3 billion for the campaign.

"I am just so excited to be performing live at AT&T Stadium today to celebrate the launch of the Red Kettle Campaign," said Parton. "There are so many people who need our help this holiday season and I am honored to shine a light on all the wonderful services The Salvation Army provides to help our neighbors in need. "

The iconic Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind and is especially needed now to meet the increasing needs of families living in the United States. Funds raised in 2022 supported services for nearly 24 million people living in the United States.

"Supporting the Red Kettle Campaign has been a part of our team's tradition for 27 years and this is a day that has truly been a blessing year after year," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are honored to kick off the campaign with an incredible performance from the iconic Dolly Parton and we hope the performance inspires those tuning in across the country to open their hearts and to give generously to those Red Kettles to help make a difference for those who truly need it most."

The Salvation Army, the nation's largest private provider of social services, will not stop working to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond — no matter the cost.

"As we head into the holidays, many of our neighbors have faced increased challenges, but The Salvation Army is committed to providing love and service to all who seek it," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "We're so grateful to have great partners in the Dallas Cowboys, Dolly Parton, and the generous support of volunteers and donors stepping up to meet the need again this year. Your support is blessing the lives of millions of individuals and families now, and for generations to come."

Across the nation, volunteers, donors, communities, and corporations have stepped up in remarkable ways:

Dec. 9 , The Salvation Army's national commander is challenging bell ringers across the country to raise $2 million in just four hours. An interactive map with participating Red Kettle teams will be available at On, The Salvation Army's national commander is challenging bell ringers across the country to raisein just four hours. An interactive map with participatingteams will be available at salarmy.us/RedKettleChallenge for those who wish to donate in person or virtually in support of the goal.

Throughout the season, supporters can still donate to thousands of Red Kettles stationed outside storefronts at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger Family of Stores, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, Walgreens, Boscov's, Big Lots, Dillard's, Food Lion, Hobby Lobby/Mardel, JCPenney, Redner's Markets, and countless local partners.

The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Donate with cash, coins, and checks, or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, at any Red Kettle across the country.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree. You can also contact your local Salvation Army about volunteering to distribute donated Angel Tree gifts.

Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a Red Kettle .

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month at give.SalvationArmyUSA.org

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555.

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum .

Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need. To give help or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped nearly 24 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and spiritual and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every zip code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at https://www.dallascowboys.com.

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. She recently released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called "Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" and her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, "Rockstar."

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 222 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk, and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

