Costero Brokers Hires Jonathan Olley as Cyber Divisional Director

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers, Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, is delighted to announce that Jonathan Olley has joined as Cyber Divisional Director effective 27, November 2023.

Jonathan comes to Costero following three and a half years cyber broking at Marsh in London where he was an SVP. Jonathan specialised in open-market Cyber and Tech E&O programmes for large multi-national and mid-market clients. Previously, Jonathan worked for a risk management consultancy and served in the British Army. Jonathan's focus will be the growth of Costero's cyber offering, working with brokers and clients to place business in the London Market.

"I am absolutely delighted to join the Costero team at a very exciting time for both the business and the wider cyber insurance industry," said Jonathan Olley, Cyber Divisional Director. I look forward to working alongside highly professional, entrepreneurial, and experienced colleagues to grow a comprehensive cyber broking capability."

"Jonathan Olley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table as our new Cyber Divisional Director. His depth of experience and entrepreneurial approach to this complicated space will undoubtedly prove most valuable to our clients and team," said John Tallarida, CEO of Costero Brokers. "We are excited to have Jonathan on board and are confident that under his leadership, our cyber division will thrive and deliver exceptional results."

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, is an independent, dynamic, and entrepreneurial insurance and reinsurance Lloyd's of London wholesale broker specializing in finding capacity for hard-to-place or emerging risks. Costero focusses on open market facultative, binding authority, reinsurance, and alternative risk transfer business placed into Lloyd's of London, European, and international company markets. Whether clients are brokers, coverholders (MGAs), captives, or insurers, the team draws upon steadfast relationships with underwriters and is passionate about delivering tailor-made solutions to their insurance and reinsurance needs. Costero Brokers is an approved Lloyd's coverholder, which it uses strategically to support clients' business.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com .

