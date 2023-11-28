Navigating Disruption: 10 Initiatives for Consumer/Retail Companies in Turbulent Times

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With macroeconomic conditions and consumer sentiment in constant flux, 2024 will be a continued period of confusing signals and disruptive forces. While consumers remain resilient and optimistic about their future financial situations, we believe there will be reduced demand and "trading down" in consumer spending in 2024. Creo Advisors' most recent consumer survey, completed October 27th (n = 2,043), shows these trends and highlights:

Modest Holiday growth of 3-5% in sales, but a decline in units sold in most categories as consumers focus spending on family and significant others

Consumers plan to spend 6% more on essentials over the next year, crowding out $130 B+ of discretionary spending

Respondents making under $100 k /year plan to spend 2-5% less on discretionary items

Based on psychographic segmentation, we see groups planning to spend 4-6% more on discretionary goods across categories. This premium is at risk if optimism wanes

Over 50% of respondents prefer to shop online vs. in-store, as in-store dynamics shift from preference for physically seeing/feeling products to finding pricing and promotions

Consumer service expectations have risen by 15-20% vs. 2022. Increased expectations will be increasingly hard to meet with rising costs

Respondents anticipate disruptions will continue, yet they are optimistic that "things will be better" in 2025

Consumers express optimism, but leading indicators and recent dynamics will place pressure on them in 2024. We are seeing these headwinds take effect as consumers pull back on units purchased and look for more deals/promotions. "Consumer behavior along with higher labor costs, increased complexity, and additional debt refinancing will place pressure on retailers as they react to a changing consumer," says Richard Vitaro, Managing Director at Creo Advisors.

To help companies prepare for this change, Creo has identified four focus areas and ten initiatives to future-proof consumer related companies.

Strategic Positioning:

Provide experiences that exceed customer expectations – build compelling experiences and connect emotionally with your customer



Differentiate by delighting customers with innovation and value

Improve forecasting accuracy and optimize inventory/in-stock via process, tools, and reduced cycle time



Enhance channel stock and allocation via robust analytics and collaborative planning

Go-to-Market Strategy:

Provide consumers with experiences focused on greater value – pricing needs to be more focused and dynamic



Recognize that consumers are increasingly rigid on price – use analytics to vary your pricing/promotions effectively

Leverage analytics and technology to create personalized outreach programs and compelling offers to drive sales



Capture fragmenting preferences of your consumer via prescriptive analytics

Analyze potential channels for expansion and monetization. Balance focusing on the core with pursuing logical and profitable adjacencies



Assess opportunities by focusing on customer experience, profitability, and operational effectiveness. Define where the incremental dollar/hour is best spent, then prioritize actions and align the organization

Technology Optimization:

Design and execute the appropriate level of unified commerce for the respective business and segment.



Understand the customer journey and lean-in on the appropriate unified commerce initiatives

Increase adoption of existing technology by prioritizing fit and successful integration



Target AI investments that remove low value-added tasks, assist as a co-pilot, increase speed, and/or lower cost

Shifting Preferences:

Emphasize quality, affordable indulgences over expensive luxuries



Provide opportunities to delight customers for respective price points, recognizing customers are becoming more value-oriented

Focus on producing widely applicable, comfortable/casual products that consumers desire



Leverage prescriptive analytics to identify the products that consumers want

Understand demographic shifts such as baby boomers retiring, Gen-z/Millennials entering prime spending years and ethnic diversity increasing



Update current offerings/innovate new ones to anticipate customer needs in 1-3 years

Conclusion

Economic headwinds, declining demand, and higher consumer expectations present difficulties for firms going into 2024. While consumers have become more resilient, optimism will likely wane in 2024, creating a difficult market. "By building a strong go-to-market strategy, investing in technology optimization, and adapting to shifting preferences, firms can not only navigate challenges, but come out stronger with the capabilities necessary for sustained success," says Owen Clark, Senior Associate at Creo Advisors.

About Creo Advisors

Creo Advisors is a value creation advisory firm that partners with ambitious Management teams, PE Firms, Boards seeking to achieve superior performance. We help clients 'create' sustainable value by identifying, focusing, and executing on key levers to deliver peak performance. Creo Advisors provides Strategy, Growth, Supply Chain, and Human Capital services to companies across multiple industries. Please visit our website at www.creoadvisorsllc.com

