Special Olympics athletes surprised with billboard reveal in New York City

Athletes launch new 'Yeah, I am Special' collection on Giving Tuesday to show the true meaning of 'special'

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Giving Tuesday, two Special Olympics athletes are being surprised with a billboard reveal in New York City, where they are the faces of a new campaign titled, "Yeah, I am Special." Joshua Olds from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Madi "Maddog" Madory from Oklahoma City, Okla. are debuting limited-edition sweatshirts that declare, "Yeah, I am Special," on shoppable billboards in New York City, reclaiming and redefining what it truly means to be special.

The athletes featured on the billboard include: Madory, a 28-year-old powerlifting dynamo who can deadlift 1.5 times her bodyweight, among a multitude of other weightlifting achievements; and Olds, a 17-year-old triathlon star, who has already completed 17 triathlons and has countless swimming records under his belt.

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word "special" means better, greater, or otherwise different from what is usual. And in sports, it's often used to describe once-in-a-lifetime athletes or legacy moments. People have used "special" as a euphemism for decades, giving it a negative charge as it pertains to people with disabilities. In fact, 72% of Americans frequently hear "special" used as an insult or put-down.*

"Our athletes do amazing things every day, all around the world. They break all kinds of stereotypes, accomplish things they were told they'd never be able to do, and inspire others to become more inclusive. "This 'Yeah, I am Special' collection focuses on the powerful nature of the word 'special,' making it a clothing item for all to aspire to wear," said Amy Wise, VP, Marketing of Special Olympics. "Our founder, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, asked Special Olympics athletes to 'be brave in the attempt.' And whether it's from a billboard on Broadway, or at a local practice or competition, Special Olympics athletes bravely remind us all what it means to be extraordinary every day. This is the time to act. Our athletes need you. Come be extraordinary with them."

"Special" is boldly embroidered in red on the front of the sweatshirt, with the back of the sweatshirt declaring: "Special: Exceptionally great. Important. Unique. Special is something to strive for. The ultimate compliment. A word that we can all hope to be called. Not for the things that we cannot do. But for all of the things that we can."

To find out more about the "Yeah, I am Special" activation, and to purchase a "Special" sweatshirt—with all proceeds going directly to Special Olympics—passersby may scan the QR code on the billboards in New York City on 49th Street and 7th Avenue, and 52nd Street and Broadway, or visit www.imspecial.org. The sweatshirts are also available for purchase in the Special Olympics merchandise store.

This activation is part of Special Olympics' larger "The Revolution Is Inclusion" campaign and has been spearheaded by full-service independent advertising agency Tombras. With Tombras' continued support in early 2024, Special Olympics will push ahead to reclaim, redefine, and explore the power of words and their impact on the movement's community in an extended global digital campaign, which will include new limited-edition merchandise.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Unified Sports partners and one million coaches and volunteers in over 200 accredited Programs, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube and Medium. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

About Tombras

Tombras is one of the top independent agencies in North America. We're impact-driven, creative storytellers with performance at the heart of everything we do. Connecting Data + Creativity for Business Results® is our guiding mission. The foundation beneath it all is independence, which has been a force multiplier in the data + creativity equation, allowing us to invest and reinvest in our people and technology. From strategy, creative, public relations and media to digital design and development, a social media command center, ecommerce, in-house production, a trade desk and customer experience lab and much more, we do it all with nearly 500 strategists, creatives, designers, copywriters, media specialists, data scientists, researchers, tech and social media experts, producers, and directors. For more information, visit tombras.com.

