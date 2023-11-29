W HOTELS DEBUTS W EDINBURGH, MARKING THE ICONIC BRAND'S EXPANSION IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

In the vibrant heart of the St. James Quarter, W Edinburgh encapsulates Scotland's Capital City

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the reveal of W Edinburgh with unrivalled happenings, bold, unexpected design, and signature Whatever/Whenever™ service. Highlights include a striking rooftop deck offering never-seen-before 360° views, as well as the W Hotels brand's signature Sound Suite recording studio, a first for the UK and the second in Europe, empowering musicians, podcasters, DJs, and artists to create and record inspired by Edinburgh's diverse influences. W Edinburgh sits at the heart of the St. James Quarter, a newly revitalized neighborhood in the city center which combines world-class retail, entertainment, and dining.

Inspired by the best of Scottish culture and history, the hotel sits across three distinct buildings, offering a locally rooted vision with a spirit all its own. Destined to become a cultural hub in the lifestyle district of St. James Quarter, W Edinburgh will attract locals and global guests alike with immersive day to night programming unique to the world's leading festival city.

"The unveiling of W Edinburgh not only signifies our exciting entry into Scotland, but it also proudly marks our second property and continued expansion in the United Kingdom," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "Our bold approach to luxury hospitality, complemented by culture-driven programming, and cutting-edge design will surely infuse the city with a playful, yet refined ambiance. W Edinburgh invites locals and global travelers alike to explore the city through the brand's distinct lens."

LOCALLY CHARGED DESIGN

Interior designers Jestico + Whiles have reimagined the best of Scotland with locally rooted influences and creative collaborations throughout W Edinburgh's design. The hotel comprises three distinct buildings positioned around St. James Square: the Ribbon Building, James Craig Walk, and the Quarter House, with a total of 199 rooms and 45 suites, many with outdoor terraces, which offer a new perspective on the city.

The 12-story Ribbon Building features a striking exterior façade, evoking the celebratory spirit of Edinburgh and creating a modern-day landmark in the heart of the city. Top floor terraces offer guests breath-taking, 360° views from Arthur's Seat to the sea while igloos on the roof terrace will allow for guests and locals to enjoy the view whatever the Scottish skies. In contrast, James Craig Walk is a heritage listed terrace dating from 1775, that epitomizes the character of historic Edinburgh, with its robust, honest stone façade, high ceilings, and tall sash windows. Newly built and interlinking with the Ribbon Building, the Quarter House is also predominantly a stone façade, inspired by traditional Edinburgh architecture.

Interiors draw influence from the elements of the coastal city built on volcanic rock, with fire and water providing juxtaposed inspiration throughout. Dark 'charred wood' paneling in many of the public areas is complemented by striking copper touches including a fringe ceiling feature in the W Lounge. Volcanic rock is featured in the Welcome Desk, while the W Lounge bar and mini bars use tonal hues throughout, a nod to local with thistle and woad blue.

Spanning 1,600 square ft with iconic views of the Edinburgh skyline, the Extreme Wow Suite (the W Hotels spin on the Presidential Suite) offers a social living area with a spacious dining room and unique rock bar inspired by the city's volcanic beginnings. Designed to maximize comfort, the guestroom features a playful, round super-king-sized bed and walk-in wardrobe. The bathroom has a free-standing bath, private sauna, walk-in shower and vanity while the suite's expansive private terrace is ideal for entertaining with unrivalled views of Edinburgh Castle.

FOOD AND DRINK GO GAELIC + GLOBAL

W Edinburgh brings a playful twist to Scottish culinary culture with three innovative dining concepts. The top floors and panoramic terraces of the hotel are home to the country's first SUSHISAMBA restaurant alongside a buzzing iteration of the W Lounge, and a Brazilian-inspired speakeasy named João's Place.

SUSHISAMBA, born of the energy and spirit of the three distinct cultures of Japan, Brazil, and Peru, will be bringing its imaginative cuisine to W Edinburgh. From Japanese tempura and exquisite sushi, to Brazilian churrasco and moqueca, to Peruvian anticuchos and seviches, the culinary creativity is limitless with something for every palate. The ever-evolving menu will feature a selection of SUSHISAMBA signatures among new Edinburgh specialties incorporating the finest local Scottish produce. The open kitchen and fiery robata grill offer brilliantly roasted and flavored meats, vegetables and fish, while SUSHISAMBA's small plate style of service encourages a "shared" dining experience.

The destination W Lounge serves as the social epicenter of the hotel, reimagining Gaelic cuisine, offering creative programming, and rewarding guests with the finest unfettered views of Edinburgh. Transcending day to night, the sharing concept menu and cocktails focus on using the best produce from Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. Dishes to be served in the new sleek club-style dining space nod to the city's famous flavors and produce and include Grilled West Coast Razor Clams with Seaweed and Citrus Butter, Perthshire Venison Loin with Celeriac, Scottish Girolle, Brambles and Whisky Jus, and XL Scottish Rarebit. Entries on the Sweets menu include a delightful signature, Baked Ben Nevis.

Lastly, João's Place is a secret apartment speakeasy, offering guests from all parts of the world to join colorful evenings of music, sunset sessions, and incredible cocktails inside the intimate studio inspired by João's Liberdade neighborhood of São Paulo Brazil.

PASSIONATE PROGRAMMING

This is a place that's 'always on'. The state-of-the-art event spaces serving as the perfect platform for inspiration and the professional-grade Sound Suite empowers musicians and podcasters, to take a stance and be heard, creating a buzz that's right here, right now. W Edinburgh is anticipated to become an evolutionary heartbeat of the city with detail-driven design and impactful programming, coupled with an Away® Spa and FIT® fitness center. Away® Spa is partnered with Ishga, Scottish skincare, harnessing the power of organic Hebridean seaweed extract in its products.

