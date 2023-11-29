Washington-Based Eye Care Practice Partners with InteliChart to Improve Patient Engagement and Reduce Patient Processing Time by 75%

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute increases patient portal adoption rates, reduces inbound call volume with InteliChart platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a provider of award-winning patient engagement solutions, announced Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI) is maximizing its patient portal functionality and digitizing its intake process to increase patient engagement and satisfaction. Together with InteliChart, PCLI is already experiencing a 100% increase in patient portal use and 1,000% increase in secure messaging, both of which have helped spark a 75% reduction in new patient processing.

Engagement to Outcomes (PRNewsfoto/InteliChart, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"Nothing is worse than receiving a call from a referring physician angry that a patient is upset with their portal experience, and that needed to change," said Robert Jasa, Director of Healthcare and Information Technology at PCLI. "In addition to portal dependability and satisfaction, we needed a solution that could accommodate customizations and maximize portal functionality to help bring down labor costs and streamline staff workflow. For us, InteliChart was the obvious choice."

Studies show that 96% of patient complaints listed in provider reviews are due to inadequate communication, long wait times, and disorganized operations. Understanding that a smooth portal and intake experience can drastically reduce patient complaints, PCLI selected InteliChart's Patient Portal and Patient Intake solutions, which integrated seamlessly with their existing Nextgen EHR and modernized their digital patient experience.

"With 17 locations across six states, we handle a high volume of new patients and needed a solution to help shorten the 45 minutes it took our clinicians to process those patients," added Jasa. "Another criterion was to find a system that integrated directly with Nextgen so that information could be digitized and put into our EHR immediately, allowing us to increase capacity without expanding our footprint."

Other features that weighed into PCLI's decision to partner with InteliChart included:

The intuitive user experience for both patients and providers

Automated prompts to patients to create a new portal account

Autofill capabilities to help reduce staff time required to input information in the exam room

"The patient experience has become an essential component of a healthcare provider's brand identity and serves as a key differentiator in today's consumer-driven healthcare environment," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "By adopting a strategy that goes beyond the patient portal, PCLI is significantly improving the patient experience and driving digital transformation that enhances their patients' health outcomes and their own bottom line."

Rapid growth of patient engagement platform

InteliChart's solutions have a track record of driving positive ROI for their customers, which has propelled the company's explosive growth over the last several years. New annual recurring revenue (ARR) from January to June 2023 increased 98% year over year. Furthermore, the company's Patient Portal growth rate has increased more than 250% since January 2021, which builds upon the company's history of steady patient portal adoption growth, which has averaged nearly 80% year-over-year since January 2019.

"We know that patient engagement is a top priority for healthcare providers, and for good reason," said Hamilton. "When patients are engaged, they are more likely to have positive health outcomes and be actively involved in their care. By empowering patients with the technology and information they need to actively manage their health, these solutions foster better communication, shared decision-making, and ultimately improve health outcomes."

InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform includes a patient portal, online patient self-scheduling, digitized patient intake, automated patient outreach and reminders, virtual visits, and population health solutions that allow providers to monitor patients between visits. One of the main reasons PCLI was able to experience such a significant reduction in patient processing times is because of the platform's discreet, bi-directional API integration. Forms within the system can be completely customized and enable the real-time flow of information directly into the Nextgen EHR, reducing manual data entry for staff.

"We are constantly evolving our patient engagement platform to not only meet the needs of today's patients, but to also simplify the patient management process for staff. Our commitment to innovation ensures that healthcare providers can deliver exceptional care while optimizing operational efficiency," added Hamilton.

Today, InteliChart integrates with more than 40 different EHR products and manages more than 77 million unique patient charts. To learn more about InteliChart's full suite of patient engagement solutions, visit www.intelichart.com.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit www.intelichart.com.

About Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute

Founded in 1985, Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI) specializes in cataract surgery and laser vision correction. With 17 locations across six states and more than 1,700 physicians, PCLI is regarded and one of North America's most unique and experienced eyecare facilities, having performed more than 700,000 micro eye surgeries. In a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, PCLI's medical team works closely with and compliments the skills of family eye doctors throughout Alaska, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. For more information, visit www.pcli.com.

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications on behalf of InteliChart

(678) 895-9401

ycasey@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC