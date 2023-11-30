Goodnight Midstream Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream LLC ("Goodnight"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater") and leading provider of produced water handling services, today announced the addition of Kyle Irons as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Austin Anderson as Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO").

"Kyle and Austin have worked together for over 10 years and have a track record of leveraging their complementary skillsets to create meaningful value through operational and commercial optimization, financial discipline, and building long-term customer relationships," said Grant Adams, Goodnight CEO. "Together, we look forward to guiding the strategic direction of the company as we embark on our next phase of growth."

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Irons has a strong track record of successfully guiding high-growth midstream companies. Most recently, Irons served as the Co-President and CFO for Blue Racer Midstream, where he led the company's finance, accounting, construction, engineering, and IT teams. Previously, Irons held several leadership positions, including the Director of Planning and Analysis at Caiman Energy and Senior Manager of Strategic Planning at Regency Energy Partners. In his role as CFO, Irons's strategic financial insights and leadership will be instrumental as Goodnight navigates the dynamic landscape of the midstream water industry.

"I am excited to serve as the CFO at Goodnight, where I can apply my financial expertise and strategic insights to enhance the company's position as a leader in providing water midstream solutions for our blue-chip customer base," said Irons. "I look forward to contributing to the financial success of the company and collaborating with the talented team at Goodnight."

Anderson has served in several leadership roles within the energy industry over the past 15 years, including Chief Executive Officer at Salt Fork Resources and most recently, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer at Blue Racer Midstream. In his role as CSO, Anderson will work closely across the finance, corporate development, and operations functions to continue to optimize and expand Goodnight's customer reach and offerings.

"I am honored to join a company that is dedicated to operational excellence and commercial relationships in the water midstream space as we continue to grow our offerings, including expanding our reuse business," said Mr. Anderson. "I look forward to helping shape the strategic direction of the company and working with the talented team at Goodnight to deliver best-in-class services and innovative solutions to our customers."

Both Irons and Anderson will be based at Goodnight's Dallas headquarters, overseeing the company's extensive network of over 600 miles of pipeline and 60 saltwater disposal wells across the Permian Basin, Williston Basin, and Eagle Ford shale.

