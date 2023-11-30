Makai Capital Partners' Paladin Holdings acquires Texize, Inc., a chemical manufacturing company of industrial and commercial cleaning products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Makai Capital Partners, has acquired Texize, Inc. ("Texize") of Greenville, SC. Texize is a leading regional manufacturer of industrial and commercial soaps, detergents, and other associated cleaning products.

"We are very pleased to welcome Texize to the Paladin Holdings portfolio," said Andrew Fulford, Managing Partner of Makai Capital Partners. "Texize has strong brand equity and a customer loyalty that make it an ideal fit for our market positioning and portfolio strategy."

The Texize Chemical Company incorporated in 1946 and produced both industrial and household cleaning products for nationwide distribution. In 1986, the Dow Chemical Company acquired the Texize consumer products division. Since that time, Texize has focused on producing industrial grade cleaning products and chemicals used in a variety of industrial production processes. The Texize brand awareness and reputation for a commitment to quality remains very strong throughout the Southeast.

Steve Gilliam, former owner of Texize, commented, "I am excited to see this next phase for Texize." "Texize is well respected throughout our markets and, with the additional resources from Paladin Holdings, I believe Texize will strengthen its product offerings and increase production capacity to reach more customers."

Along with Makai Capital Partners, Capital For Business, Inc. and Konza Valley Capital, Inc. are equity investors in Paladin Holdings. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust of St. Louis, MO served as the senior lender on this transaction.

ABOUT MAKAI CAPITAL PARTNERS

Makai Capital Partners is a private equity firm that acquires and supports middle-market businesses in industrial products and services. Makai focuses on founder-owned businesses looking for their first transition to outside investment. Makai's strategy is to grow a portfolio of industrial businesses that make a positive environmental impact either through the products they manufacture or the services they provide. Makai supports its portfolio companies with professional management expertise, strategic advisory, and financial resources to accelerate their growth. For more information, visit http://www.makaicapitalpartners.com

ABOUT TEXIZE

Texize Inc., headquartered in Greenville, SC, and is a leading regional manufacturer of commercial and industrial cleaning products. For more information, visit http://www.texize.com

