BorgWarner Completes Acquisition of Eldor Corporation's Electric Hybrid Systems Business Segment

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Electric Hybrid Systems business segment of Eldor Corporation ("Eldor"). The acquisition is an important complement to the ePropulsion portfolio, especially as it relates to expansion in high-voltage power electronics beyond the inverter. "We are pleased to complete the acquisition and welcome Eldor's talented employees to BorgWarner," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner.

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner) (PRNewswire)

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

