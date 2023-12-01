Fat Joe Goes Gray to Showcase Launch of Revolutionary At-Home Hair Color Brand, Rewind It 10, Set to Transform the Category Overall

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a seismic shift for at-home grooming and men's hair color, beauty mogul Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and chart-topping rapper Fat Joe join forces to introduce Rewind It 10. This dynamic trio set out to redefine personal care for men with an exclusive product lineup available on Rewindit10.com starting on December 1st. It also will also exclusively launch at Sally Beauty US stores and online beginning January. Here users will find easy-to-use, effective at-home hair and beard coloring solutions.

As friends first, Fat Joe confided in Carolyn and Jeff regarding his less-than-perfect facial-hair coloring results. Carolyn, using her stylist training, knew she could do better. As partners, they created a professional-grade Italian color for consumers to use easily at home.

Rewind It 10 provides amazing results with the ease-of-use Carolyn is known for. The Italian color is enriched with Aloe Vera for moisture and anti-inflammation, Macadamia Seed Oil to nourish dry skin, and Meadowfoam Oil for a soft, silky feel and most importantly is completely ammonia free.

In addition to its innovative approach to at-home grooming, Rewind It 10's boxes will feature celebrities across industries, including NFL Tight End Travis Kelce, R&B singer/songwriter Tank, model Tyson Beckford, music mogul DJ Khaled, professional MMA fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, singer Jencarlos Canela, tattoo artist/model/musician Kevin Creekman, and Fat Joe himself.

Fat Joe, co-founder and Grammy-nominated artist, noted the significant shift in perceptions, stating, "For years, there was a stigma attached to buying men's hair color at the store. Rewind It 10 is changing that narrative. Now, with influential celebrities gracing the packaging and the trusted name of It's a 10 Haircare behind the brand, consumers can confidently make Rewind It 10 their go-to at-home grooming solution. We're not just selling a product; we're breaking down barriers and redefining standards in personal care. And like I always say, why fight time when you can Rewind time?"

Carolyn Aronson, founder It's a 10 Haircare and Co-Founder of Rewind It 10 emphasized, "Rewind It 10 is more than a product – it's about empowering individuals to redefine their style and feel confident in their own skin." Co-Founder Jeff Aronson added, "Rewind It 10 is a testament to our shared vision for empowering individuals to take charge of their personal style."

Sally Beauty underscores its confidence in Rewind It 10 as the exclusive retailer to launch this revolutionary at-home grooming line. In partnership of this commitment to revolutionize this category, several of the Rewind celebrity ambassadors will be making appearances at the Sally Beauty stores around the US.

The Rewind It 10 launch marks a new era in personal care, inviting individuals to embrace their uniqueness, redefine their style, and join the movement towards self-expression.

The brand will be launching two lines of products, one for hair and one for facial hair. Each line will come in four colors: jet black, dark brown, light brown, and medium blonde.

About Rewind It 10:

Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.

