See's Candies® Debuts New Mint Chocolate Chip Piece

Just in time for the holiday season, See's Candies unveils a new Limited Time Sweet

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California-based candy company is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Limited Time Sweet, Mint Chocolate Chip.

Crisp mint meets dark chocolate in this new offering inspired by the top-selling ice cream flavor. The extraordinary sweet has a smooth, minty cream center flecked with chocolate chips and enveloped in rich, dark chocolate.

"We made this irresistible Limited Time Sweet for everyone who loves a scoop of Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream," said Pat Egan, President & CEO. "This is a testament to our commitment to delivering products our customers will love, and we can't wait for you to try it!"

Mint Chocolate Chip is available now in a six-piece box for $11.00, but only while supplies last, in shops and online.

Additionally, Mint Chocolate Chip is the newest candy available in See's ever popular candy counter. With more than 100 candies to choose from, customers' ability to create a box with all their favorite pieces is just one of the ways See's Candies stands out from its competitors. So, if 6 pieces just isn't enough, you can pack a pound or more!

The new Mint Chocolate Chip is here just in time for the holidays. It makes a thoughtful gift for friends and family and is the perfect treat for yourself. The mint-chip perfection is sure to bring joy to any holiday celebration.

Candy lovers are invited to visit their local See's shop or visit sees.com to try the newest confection. Don't miss out on the chance to enjoy this delicious flavor only available while supplies last.

To stay connected and informed, See's encourages fans to follow @seescandies on all social platforms.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com.

