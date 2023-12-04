DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives' responsibilities and personnel, effective January 1, 2024.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)(PRNewswire)

DENSO has announced at "DENSO DIALOG DAY 2023" that it will evolve from being "a Tier 1 supplier that supports the auto industry" to "a Tier 1 supplier that supports a mobility-centered society," aiming to maximize the value of the entire mobility society, in addition to vehicles. To achieve this, DENSO has announced its commitment to three challenges: "evolution of mobility," "strengthening of foundational technology," and "creation of new value." To materialize these goals, the following organizational and executive changes will be implemented.

In terms of the executive structure, two executive vice presidents will assume responsibility for the company's major management resources in the following two areas, accelerating the formulations and execution of growth strategies. Additionally, to strengthen and expand technological development areas that will spur new growth, a Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) position will be established. Yasuhiko Yamazaki, will hold the role, focusing on technology and human resources, and also be promoted to executive vice president.

I. Organizational Changes 
1. To strongly promote the electric propulsion unit business for aerial mobility, various functions within the Electrification Business Group will be consolidated, and a new "Electric Sora-Mobi Business Promotion Department" will be established. This organization will be built with the aim of future mass production, encompassing advanced development, production technology, and quality assurance.

2. In the inverter business, DENSO has been strengthening its horizontal lineup that can be installed in various electric mobility options such as HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs. However, moving forward, to expand the vertical lineup from electric drive systems to components to components such as power modules the module and power card divisions within the Advanced Devices Business Group will be consolidated into the Electrification Business Group, to establish a responsive system to meet diverse customer needs.

3. The UX*1 Innovation Center Dept. within the Mobility Electronics Business Group and the human research and UX development functions within the Research and Development Center will be merged to establish the "CX*2 Center Department." By expanding the scope of consideration from the user's perspective of utilizing existing products to the customer's perspective, including services and the entire cycle, innovative UX and CX development that is in harmony with the mobility society will be promoted.

4. To lay a foundation for DENSO's hydrogen business that combines the company's strengths in thermal management technology and advanced material technology, a new "Hydrogen Business Development Division" will be created. The aim is to connect industries using hydrogen as a core, and to connect various types of energy towards achieving a carbon-neutral society.

*1 UX: User Experience (customer experience in using products and services) 
*2 CX: Customer Experience (overall customer experience from encountering products and services to after-sales support)


II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives

Name

New

Current

Yasuhiko Yamazaki

Executive Vice President

Senior Executive Officer

Yukihiro Shinohara

Retirement

Executive Vice President

Katsuhiko Takeuchi

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Director

Yasuhisa Sakurai

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Director

Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2024

Changes are underlined and highlighted in bold


Title

Name

New

Current

Chairman & CEO,
Representative

Member of the

Board

Koji Arima

CEO

CEO

President & COO,
Representative
Member of the Board

Shinnosuke
Hayashi

COO

COO

Executive Vice
President,
Representative
Member of the
Board

Yasushi

Matsui

Support of President, CRO,
CCO, CFO, Head of
Corporate Strategy Center,
Group Companies of Japan,
North America area, China
area

Support of President, CFO,
Head of Corporate Strategy
Center, Group Companies of
Japan, North America area,
China area

Member of the

Board,

Senior Executive

Officer

Kenichiro

Ito

CEO of EU area, President
of DENSO International
Europe, South American
area

CHRO, Head of General
Administration & Human
Resources Center, EU area,
Asia area, Korea area

Executive Vice
President

Yasuhiko
Yamazaki

Support of President, CIO,
CQO, CHRO, Head of
General Administration &
Human Resources Center, 
Australia-Asia area, Korea
area

Head of Thermal Systems
Business Group

Senior Executive

Officer

Yoshifumi

Kato

CTO, Advanced Mobility
Systems Business
Development Div., President
of MIRISE Technologies,
Software Development
Center (Executive Vice
President) of Toyota Motor
Corporation

Chief Technology Officer
(CTO), Head of Advanced
Devices Business Group,
Advanced Mobility Systems
Business Development Div.,
President of MIRISE
Technologies, Software
Development Center
(Executive Vice President) of
Toyota Motor Corporation

(concurrent)

Senior Executive

Officer

Yasuhiro

Iida

CEO of India area, President
of DENSO International India

CEO of India area, President of
DENSO International India

Senior Executive

Officer

Hirotsugu

Takeuchi

CDO, Head of IT Digital
Center, Head of Research
& Development Center,
Social Innovation Business
Development Function Unit,
President of SOKEN

CDO, Head of IT Digital
Center, Head of Research &
Development Center, Social
Innovation Business
Development Function Unit,
President of SOKEN

Senior Executive

Officer

Hidehiro

Yokoo

Head of Legal, External
Affairs & Communications
Center, Tokyo Office, Audit
Dept., Managing of Japan
Region Dept. Food Value
Chain Business
Development Div.

Head of Legal, External Affairs
& Communications Center,
Tokyo Office, Audit Dept.,
Managing of Japan Region
Dept. Food Value Chain
Business Development Div.

Senior Executive

Officer

Jiro

Ebihara

CMzO, Head of Production
Innovation Center, Head of
Purchasing Group, FA
Business Development Div.

 

CMzO, Head of Production
Innovation Center,

FA Business Development
Div., Environment Neutral

Systems Development Div.,

Senior Executive

Officer

Hisashi

Iida

Head of Powertrain
Systems Business Group,
Head of Injection
Components Business Unit,

Hydrogen Business
Promotion Div.,

Environment Neutral
Systems Development
Div

Head of Powertrain Systems
Business Group, Head of
Injection Components
Business Unit

Senior Executive

Officer

Katsuhiko Takeuchi

Head of Thermal Systems
Business Group

Head of Electrification

Systems Business Group

Senior Executive

Officer

Yasuhisa Sakurai

Head of OEM Sales and

Marketing Group, Solution

Sales & Marketing Group,
Corporate Strategy Div.

Head of OEM Sales and

Marketing Group, Solution

Sales & Marketing Group,
Corporate Strategy Div.

Reference: Official names of CxO
CEO: Chief Executive Officer
COO: Chief Operating Officer
CRO: Chief Risk Officer
CIO: Chief Innovation Officer (Newly Established)
CCO: Chief Compliance Officer
CQO: Chief Quality Officer
CFO: Chief Financial Officer
CTO: Chief Technology Officer
CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer
CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer
CSwO: Chief Software Officer 
CDO: Chief Digital Officer

About DENSO CORPORATION
Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

