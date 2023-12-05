MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS AND HASBRO REVEAL RIDES AND ATTRACTIONS FOR PEPPA PIG THEME PARK DALLAS-FORT WORTH

PHOTOS + B-ROLL: https://bit.ly/PeppaPigThemeParkAttractionsAnnouncement

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five rides, seven themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences have been revealed for the PEPPA PIG Theme Park in North Texas, now under construction. Following the successful launch of the PEPPA PIG Theme Park in Florida in 2022, North Richland Hills will host the second standalone theme park in the United States based on the beloved Hasbro preschool franchise. These attractions will create an unforgettable adventure at the new PEPPA PIG Theme Park, opening in 2024.

As many preschoolers' first best friend, Peppa encourages kids to explore the world with confidence, treating every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic. Centrally located in the heart of North Texas, the park will be just a few miles away from the beloved PEPPA PIG World of Play, an indoor attraction which features free roaming play spaces perfectly suited for preschoolers.

Designed to be the ultimate experience for little ones, the new theme park combines interactive rides and themed playgrounds with character shows and an indoor cinema for climate-controlled entertainment. Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides and fairground games with the whole family, to a pedal path adventure built just for kids, and a colorful splash pad that celebrates "muddy puddles" jumping fun! Through every experience, families will snort, giggle and create their first theme park memories together with Peppa and her friends.

FUN RIDES

Families will ride, soar, and set sail together on five new rides:

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster - Take a ride with Daddy Pig in his iconic red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull's "digging up the road" sends you on a curvy exploration of Daddy Pig's new shortcut. This family-friendly thrill ride is the perfect first roller coaster for brave little visitors.





Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride – Hold on tight as you soar into the sky and enjoy amazing views of PEPPA PIG Theme Park on this family-friendly aerial carousel ride.





Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride - Anchors away! Sail with Grandad Dog on this family boat ride to find his hidden treasure.





Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure - Take a ride on a friendly dinosaur and discover prehistoric surprises around every corner of Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Park. Parents can ride along with their little explorers on this epic dino quest.





Mr. Bull's High Striker - Once the hammer hits the bell on Mr. Bull's High Striker, your family will bounce up to the sky. Hold on tight and be prepared for a surprise because, after all, what goes up, must come down!

PLAY SPACES + ADDITIONAL ATTRACTIONS

Splash, climb and crawl! The fun keeps coming with water play, games and just-my-size playscapes.

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad - Have an oinktastic time with Peppa and George doing their favorite thing: jumping up and down in "muddy puddles." This lively play area has spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises to keep the play experiences super fun, splashy and cool on hot days.





Peppa's Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail – Little ones will pedal their way through a camping adventure in the woods, through the icy mountains to see the sights and sounds of the great outdoors. Smaller cyclists can enjoy George's shorter pedal path adventure on tricycles built just for them.





Fun Fair - Meet Peppa and her friends for a fairground adventure full of free games and rides, including Miss Rabbit's hot air balloon and Mr. Bull's High Striker ride which take you up into the sky for a bird's eye view of the theme park.





George's Fort – Make your way through a maze in Granny Pig's Garden and discover George's Fort, just waiting to be explored.





Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse - Discover what Grandpa Pig is growing - could it be something red and squishy? Or green and round? Slide around his greenhouse and find out.





Peppa Pig's Treehouse – Climb into Peppa's not-so-high treehouse, then slide down to the bottom for even more free play fun.





Rebecca Rabbit's Playground – Get active and find all the ways to play around the rabbit burrows, as you jump, crawl or hop over to explore Rebecca Rabbit's Playground.





Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail - Discover what has left mysterious footprints on the ground as you explore the nature trail with Madame Gazelle.





Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena - Join Peppa and her friends under the canopy at Mr. Potato's stage with live shows packed full of songs, games, snorts and giggles throughout the day.





The Cinema - Take a break from the sunny fun by watching some of your favorite episodes of PEPPA PIG on the big screen in our indoor cinema.

Get up-to-date details and other fun surprises by signing up for PEPPA PIG Theme Park emails here: https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/. Fans can also find the latest news on Facebook and Instagram.

About PEPPA PIG

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for almost 20 years, across nine seasons in over 180 territories as of 2023. The series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family - younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - as well as her diverse community of friends. Globally successful, the brand connects with consumers across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend, Peppa Pig encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while giving kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries spanning four continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

