RealTruck and 1620 Workwear partner to create functional, hardworking apparel for off-roaders, gearheads and tradesmen

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, in collaboration with 1620 Workwear has introduced a line of American-made apparel for off-road enthusiasts and tradesmen. The new RealTruck apparel leverages 1620 Workwear's performance fabrics and designs in a new hoodie, long sleeve t-shirt and watchman beanie designed for truck-loving people who want workwear without sacrifice.

"Easter Jeep Safari provided the inspiration to partner with 1620 Workwear," said Stephen Cleary, director of lifestyle apparel and accessories at RealTruck. "After a week putting the beat-down on our four-by-fours—fixing them on the trail or winching them over obstacles—it became clear 1620 Workwear was up to the challenge to outfit hard-core off-roaders. We couldn't think of a better partner for apparel as tough as our vehicles."

The workwear products are made with the adventurer in mind. The hoodie features a jacquard elastic phone holder to keep phones in place while working on trucks outdoors. The NYCO (Nylon Cotton) long sleeve t-shirt has a special heat transfer feature and is made for easy movement and layering. The unique beanie completes the collection with comfort, warmth and year-round wearability.

"We're excited to combine our quality products with RealTruck's dedication to providing excellent accessories for outdoor truck-loving enthusiasts," said Josh Walker, 1620 co-founder. "RealTruck perfectly embodies what we stand for and what our customers are looking for."

The new lifestyle apparel is available exclusively at RealTruck.com.

"Spending time in the field and on the off-roading trails, we know how much truck, Jeep and Bronco owners rely on high-performance workwear to keep up with their outdoors-oriented lives," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer at RealTruck. "We're excited to partner with the 1620 team to showcase their made-in-USA gear to the millions of people who rely on RealTruck for the products that power their four-wheel-drive lifestyles."

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 associates across 51 locations worldwide, RealTruck continuously designs, develops, manufactures and sells industry-defining products with more than 850 patents and pending applications. RealTruck's extensive product offering is a leader in each of its primary categories. The company's omni-channel approach makes it easy for people to find the right products to transform their vehicle, gain expert advice and secure professional installation whether they're shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through the more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships who sell their products. RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless consumer experience from idea to installation. For more information, visit RealTruck.com.

About 1620 Workwear

1620 Workwear is the only premium American-made workwear brand with best-in-class fabrics and patterns to reinvent functionality and style, combining high-performance fabric technology with utility and comfort. 1620 apparel is made to last for 10 hours a day, setting a new standard in workwear to match its customer's lifestyle. 1620's Stretch NYCO fabric engineered with CORDURA® fiber technology is up to 10X more durable and abrasion resistant than cotton and its Tech Stretch garments use proprietary four-way stretch fabric originally developed for use by special forces and professional contact sports leagues. 1620 products range from outerwear, accessories, climate-specific workwear and more. For more information visit 1620usa.com.

