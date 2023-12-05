Spliffy: Revolutionizing Last-Mile Delivery in Knoxville and Beyond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Knoxville, TN, a groundbreaking delivery service is making waves—meet Spliffy, the city's first true cannabis delivery service. While similar to GoPuff in its convenient app-based model, Spliffy.com sets itself apart by offering a unique range of products, including legal cannabis items, alcohol, nicotine vapes, and munchies.

Spliffy proudly adheres to both federal and state laws, ensuring that all cannabis products it carries are legal. From traditional options to cutting-edge selections like THCa, Spliffy's inventory mirrors what you'd find in a local dispensary or smoke shop. The service aims to provide customers with the convenience of doorstep delivery within a remarkable two-hour timeframe.

One of Spliffy's standout features is its affordable and, at times, free delivery. By reaching a specified "free delivery minimum" that varies based on the customer's location within the Knoxville metro area, users can enjoy not only the convenience of Spliffy's service but also cost-effective and even complimentary delivery options.

The innovation doesn't stop there—Spliffy introduces a game-changing rewards program. Customers earn 5% cash back in rewards points with every purchase, creating a loyalty system that benefits frequent users. This commitment to customer satisfaction is a testament to Spliffy's dedication to building a community of satisfied and loyal customers.

Founded by the original mind behind one of California's most recognized traditional cannabis delivery services, Spliffy is more than just a delivery service—it's a vision come to life. Operating in Knoxville as a test-run city, Spliffy plans to expand its platform to cities nationwide, aiming to revolutionize the Last-Mile Delivery industry.

Spliffy's origins in Tennessee have uniquely positioned it to offer a depth of service that goes beyond what's possible in states like California. The service's commitment to providing a robust and diverse range of products gives customers in Tennessee, and soon the entire US, a unique opportunity to experience the full potential of a free market.

In summary, Spliffy.com is not just a delivery service; it's a game-changer in many industries, such as the Cannabis, Alcohol, Technology, and Last-Mile Delivery industries. With its pioneering approach to product diversity, fast and free delivery options, and a visionary rewards program, Spliffy is setting the stage for a delivery revolution in Knoxville and beyond.

