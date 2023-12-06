700 LATINO LEADERS GATHER AT THE UNITED NATIONS TO AGREE ON THEIR COMMON AGENDA FOR A CRITICAL YEAR TO COME

Latino unification has grown almost 250% in the last 5 years according

to the 2023 Hispanic Sentiment Study

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Are All Human Foundation kicked off today the sixth Hispanic Leadership Summit, bringing together leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors to create an annual agenda designed to advance the prosperity, power and progress of Latinos.

The day and a half of high-level programming and networking focuses on action-based conversations informed by the most recent data about the Hispanic community, with an eye towards developing concrete initiatives, partnerships, programs, and best practices. The programming includes the implementation of playbooks, resources and toolkits to equip corporate America and other players to create robust Latino strategies.

"The Hispanic Leadership Summit has become an important part of how the We Are All Human Foundation works to unite the Latino community in order to advance the Latino path to progress. The critical issues for our community remain changing perceptions and representation. For two days, some of America's best corporations meet with community and non-profit organizations to share learnings and build consensus around priorities and programs. The Summit will also launch the third iteration of the Hispanic Promise, an end-to-end model for inclusion that has been successfully adopted by more than 320 companies across America. At the heart of our mission, we believe positive solutions are a win for everyone— Hispanic progress is American progress," said Claudia Romo Edelman, the Founder and CEO of We Are All Human, a long-term social marketer and activist.

Key Highlights:

Launch of the Hispanic Promise 3.0 in Partnership with Bain & Company.

The Hispanic Promise is the first-of-its-kind national pledge to prepare, hire, promote, retain, celebrate and Hispanics in the workplace, as well as build relationships with Hispanic vendors. Launched in 2018, to date, 320 companies have signed the pledge and implemented the framework.

The new 3.0 version includes an overview, a clear assessment for companies to identify where they need to focus, a directory of vetted partners to help companies advance on each pillar, a repository of best practices, and a clear roadmap for smooth implementation, including metrics to evaluate progress.

New data from the Hispanic Sentiment Study 2023, a collaboration between We Are All Human and Nielsen, was released. This year's study unveils groundbreaking insights, marked by a significant upswing in unity within the Hispanic community. Five years ago only 14% of Hispanics felt part of a distinct Hispanic community. That percentage jumped 34 points to 48%. This remarkable surge reflects a profound transformation in how Latinos view their collective identity.

The study also shows a significant shift in awareness of Latinos' own contributions to the country. In 2018, 77% of Latinos were not aware of their impact; by 2023, this figure had dropped to less than 50%, indicating a successful drive in educating and instilling pride within the community.

Launch of the Industry in Progress Study by Paramount's Content for Change, which focuses on understanding diversity in the advertising industry. The goal is to gain insights that will overcome differences and find more effective ways to represent minorities.





"Hispanic Star Awards: Changemakers Shaping America, ", a joint initiative between Ashoka and the We Are All Human Foundation will honor its first cohort of award winners. The 14 award winners will be honored at the Summit, and are recognized for their outstanding contributions and dedication to fostering positive change within the Latino and Hispanic communities.



", a joint initiative between Ashoka and the We Are All Human Foundation will honor its first cohort of award winners. The 14will be honored at the Summit, and are recognized for their outstanding contributions and dedication to fostering positive change within the Latino and Hispanic communities.

Key speakers include famed activist Dolores Huerta, Elisa Villanueva Beard , CEO, Teach For America, Ambassador, Deputy Permanent Representative, Alicia Buenrostro , Dr. Mauricio Gutierrez , and Diana Flores , Flag Football Quarterback from the Mexican team and the Gold Medalist in the 2022 World Games.

Chairs and Sponsors

Co-chair leadership includes Dale Petroskey, CEO, Dallas Regional Chamber; Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships Officer, Coca-Cola; Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD amongst others .

The Summit is supported and sponsored by AARP, Anheuser Busch, Airbnb, Bank of America, BMS, Google,Northwell, NRG, P&G, Paramount Advertising, Pepsico, Yum Brands, Beam Suntory, Eli Lilly, Heart Mind Money Foundation, IBM, Salesforce, Southwest, TD Bank, Lyft, Walmart, Ally, NBC Telemundo, Snapchat, Avocados From Mexico, Careermap & Gramercy Specialty Clinics , City National Bank, Alamos, Millennium Hilton UN Plaza, Nationwide, Organon, Paul Hastings LLP, Synchrony, U.S. Bank, Publicis Groupe, Wells Fargo, Aeromexico, Gramercyclinic, New York Life, Social Revolt, JP Morgan Chase, Safe Space, USTA.

To watch the full event please visit: https://www.weareallhuman.org/hispanic-leadership-summit/2023ny/.

About We Are All Human:

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. We Are All Human's instruments include: Hispanic Promise (a first-of-its-kind non-legally binding national pledge to prepare, hire, promote, retain, celebrate and buy from Hispanics in the workplace, signed by 300+ companies), Hispanic Star (a brand that represents Latino empowerment, unity, and pride). Hispanic Star Fund (A fund to match the needs of the Latino community with the support of Corporate America)

