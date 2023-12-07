SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Expanded Suite of Liquid Biopsy Offerings

World-class liquid biopsy testing will be available to SOPHiA GENETICS customers

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced an expanded suite of solutions under SOPHiA DDM™ for Liquid Biopsy. The range of solutions, including MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ and custom solutions, will help progress oncology research and tumor mutation profiling. The rollout of SOPHiA GENETICS' liquid biopsy capabilities demonstrates the company's commitment to developing advanced solutions that empower timely, critical decision-making and improve health outcomes.

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo (PRNewsfoto/SOPHiA GENETICS) (PRNewswire)

For a sizeable number of cases, genomic testing of tumor tissue is not feasible due to either insufficient tissue material, low quality of the obtained tissue, or the invasiveness of the procedure. Liquid biopsy testing offers an alternative to solid tumor testing by isolating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from blood plasma, which may uncover circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Isolating these DNA samples from a simple blood draw can help guide clinical decisions in a manner that is faster and less invasive, expedite results for researchers and clinicians, and simplify monitoring. SOPHiA GENETICS' liquid biopsy offering will help users enhance tumor profiling with advanced cfDNA analysis and a streamlined DNA-only NGS workflow, allowing users to go from extracted cfDNA to comprehensive report in an efficient timeframe. SOPHiA DDM™ for Liquid Biopsy features SOPHiA GENETICS' proprietary unique molecular identifier technology (CUMIN™) that is designed to transform the way labs analyze cell-free DNA samples with exceptional performance and reliable results.

"Our goal at SOPHiA GENETICS is to increase the use of data-driven medicine around the world and decrease health inequities by making resources more accessible to all," said Philippe Menu, MD, PhD., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Product Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Liquid biopsy is a sophisticated testing capability that can help expedite clinical decisions and planning. It is inherently cheaper and faster than traditional biopsy methods and is an excellent tool for labs and health systems to have at their disposal. We feel strongly that increased use of liquid biopsy will help advance oncology care and we are excited to help our customers implement this offering."

Customers interested in implementing a liquid biopsy offering via SOPHiA DDM™ have different options based on their individual needs. MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ is a decentralized version of a highly validated ctDNA assay developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) that involves the deep sequencing of 146 key cancer-associated genes. Customers utilizing the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform for solid tumor applications can adapt their panels to include liquid biopsy samples; and for customers who have unique challenges or who focus on specific biomarkers, SOPHiA GENETICS offers custom liquid biopsy applications built in partnership with the SOPHiA GENETICS team.

The SOPHiA GENETICS liquid biopsy solutions incorporate the company's state-of-the-art proprietary algorithms and advanced genomic analysis, made possible with artificial intelligence (AI), to provide customers with expedited and streamlined insights that increase the ability of clinician researchers to practice precision medicine. Additionally, the SOPHiA GENETICS solutions allow customers to retain full ownership of their databases and obtain reproducible data that can help accelerate future work.

The SOPHiA GENETICS liquid biopsy solutions are now available for customers worldwide. Learn more about clinical applications for liquid biopsy testing here, and for more information on SOPHiA DDM™ for Liquid Biopsy, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ is a product in development and may not be available for sale. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS