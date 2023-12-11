Digital Wildcatters Secures $2.5 Million in Funding to Revolutionize the Energy Industry

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Wildcatters, a pioneering community platform for the next generation of energy professionals, announced today that it has successfully closed its seed plus funding round, raising $2.5 million. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to transforming the energy industry through innovative technology, community engagement, and pizza parties.

The round was led by industry veteran Chuck Yates and witnessed participation from notable entities such as Diamondback Energy and ProFrac, along with other angel investors deeply rooted in the energy sector. This funding follows a previously successful $2 million seed round raised from angel investors in 2021.

"Our industry's survival depends on recruiting the next generation of energy workers. We must adapt to their digital, content-rich world, as we currently lag behind, like a VHS tape in a Netflix world. Digital Wildcatters is our path to modernization," said Chuck Yates.

Digital Wildcatters will channel these funds into further developing and commercializing 'Collide,' their professional networking app designed to revolutionize the energy industry. Collide encompasses three core features: a professional network for energy professionals to share information and build connections, 'Collide Jobs' for companies to discover qualified talent, and 'Collide Pro,' an AI-driven content search engine that provides streamlined access to industry information.

"Our mission is to empower the next generation of energy professionals to advance their careers and collaboratively address the global energy crisis," said Collin McLelland, Co-founder and CEO of Digital Wildcatters. "We are incredibly grateful to have an investor base that not only believes in our vision but also supports our endeavor to craft innovative products that will redefine the future of the energy industry."

The funding round officially closed on December 1, 2023, marking a significant step forward for Digital Wildcatters in its journey to be a catalyst for change in the energy sector. The company's array of transformative in-person events, podcasts, and technology offerings positions it as a leader in facilitating professional growth and industry advancement.

For more information about Digital Wildcatters, please contact Misty Gerberman at misty@digitalwildcatters.com.

About Digital Wildcatters:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Digital Wildcatters is a community for the next generation of energy professionals. It focuses on enabling professionals to stay on top of the latest trends, expand their networks, and advance their careers in the energy industry.

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Wildcatters