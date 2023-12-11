DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo, North Dakota. The new site aligns with Mammoth's dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

Mammoth Holdings Opens Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo, ND Market

"We're pleased to serve the Fargo area with a state-of-the-art facility and world class customer service," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "The newest location is the company's 11th greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites."

With six locations now in the Fargo market, this new site is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer. The site is the 23rd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 123 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (Advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Oak Hill Advisors and CCMP provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

