Reticulate Micro Announces Availability of VAST Encoding System

PALM BAY, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro", "Reticulate" or the "Company"), whose mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on proprietary VAST™ encoding technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility, announced their VAST V-1 encoder system ("VAST V-1") after months of rigorous testing under innumerable real world conditions. The VAST V-1 is available for pre-order now, with deliveries expected in Q1 2024.

The VAST V-1 encodes video with a proprietary blend of the latest open-source codecs, ensuring the best video is always transmitted, regardless of network conditions. The system is designed to excel in low bandwidth environments, delivering high-quality video for reduced network loads. The product also features an ability to transcode from legacy video formats to VAST V-1, ensuring interoperability with legacy operations, a ruggedized housing for guaranteed operation anywhere video is needed, and a multi-core and power-efficient cellular-based design pushing 15 TOPS for edge-AI, supporting machine vision and deep learning.

"We're ecstatic to bring our VAST encoding appliance to market," said Joshua Cryer, Reticulate Micro President and Chief Executive Officer. "The VAST V-1 provides a paradigm shift in video transmission, allowing secure, trusted, high-quality video over low bandwidth environments that have been impossible until now. We are in the process of incorporating our product within partner platforms and systems and look forward to proving the potential of this disruptive technology."

Reticulate Micro, Inc. seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on our proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering superior video clarity and low latency to support decision-making. Our unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions.

