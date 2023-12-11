Symmetry Lending Launches First Lien HELOC Product

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Lending, LLC has announced the official launch of their First Lien HELOC solution. As of today, December 11, 2023, Symmetry's approved mortgage brokers and wholesalers have access to presenting this solution to their clients.

Symmetry's President & Chief Financial Officer, Ken Zongor, says, "I am very excited about the launch of our first lien product. This new solution presents an opportunity for mortgage brokers to extend their reach and offerings to even more of their client base, helping to drive new business and extend borrower relationships in a still-challenging market. I believe this product release will be a major win for brokers, loan officers, and borrowers alike!"

Symmetry Lending, LLC provides home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) to mortgage brokers, wholesalers, and retailers across the United States. Symmetry has assisted in the origination of nearly 50,000 HELOCs, with total funded dollars of over $7.2 billion since the company's inception in 2018. Symmetry serves as the master servicer of loans originated and has around $4.0 billion in its existing servicing book.

Symmetry's dedicated focus on HELOCs combines with a leadership team of seasoned industry experts, strong relationships with financial investors, and a commitment to service, speed, and simplicity – presenting a foundation of long-term success for our business and our clients.

They are headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Nevada.

