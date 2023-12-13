Introducing Neurolux™: Revolutionizing Relief for Migraine and Photophobia Sufferers with a Dual-Pair Solution

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Eyecare Network, a pioneer in innovative eyewear solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Neurolux™ , a groundbreaking product designed to bring comfort and relief to individuals suffering from migraines, photophobia (light sensitivity), and blepharospasm. In a first-of-its-kind offering, Neurolux™ provides customers with two specialized pairs of FL-41 tinted lenses: one for everyday wear and another specifically engineered for acute migraine episodes and severe symptoms. Both available with prescription or non-prescription lenses.

An innovative solution for people who suffer from light sensitivity and migraines is finally here.

Dual-Pair Technology for Comprehensive Care

Understanding the dynamic needs of those affected by light sensitivity and migraines, Neurolux™ introduces a dual-pair system. The first Neurolux™ pair, designed for daily use, offers consistent relief from light sensitivity, enhancing visual comfort, and reducing the frequency of migraine triggers. The second pair, Neurolux™ Active Migraine, is crafted for times of intense symptoms, providing an extra layer of protection and soothing relief during severe migraine episodes.

Empowering Lives Beyond the Pain

"Migraines and photophobia can be debilitating, but we believe that relief should not be a luxury," said Dr. Marc Weinstein, CEO of Value Eyecare Network. "With Neurolux™, we're not just offering a product; we're offering a lifestyle change. The versatility of having two specialized pairs of glasses means that our customers can live their lives with fewer interruptions and greater comfort."

Innovative Design Meets Affordability

Neurolux™ lenses are crafted with the latest in lens technology, ensuring maximum effectiveness and durability. Moreover, in line with the mission to make health and comfort accessible, the two-pair set is offered at an affordable price of $99, including prescription or non-prescription lenses.

Availability and More Information

Neurolux ™ is now available for purchase at 39dollarglasses.com. For more information about the product and how it can transform your experience with migraines and light sensitivity, visit our website or contact Leona Picciano at leona.p@39dollarglasses.com.

About Value Eyecare Network

Value Eyecare Network has been a leader in the eyewear industry for 23 years, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for vision and comfort. Our commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction continues to drive our mission to enhance the lives of our customers. Value Eyecare Network operates through its ecommerce websites 39dollarglasses.com , ocusafe.com , ocusleep.com , and onlinecontacts.com .

