PRIMO Partners Hits Milestone of 20-Units with Acquisition of Two Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMO Partners, a Southeastern-based, award-winning, multi-unit and multi-brand organization, marches forward with the acquisition of two Ben & Jerry's locations in Georgia, bringing their total store count to 20. A milestone for the company, PRIMO Partners continues to make significant development strides as they increase their footprint.

Notably, this acquisition of stores in Savannah and Tybee Island will make PRIMO Partners the sole Ben & Jerry's operators in the state of Georgia. With the Savannah location in the heart of the city at 25 E. Broughton and the Tybee Island shop at 15 Tybrisa St. just steps from the ocean, both are primed to be a hot spot for residents and tourists alike. Each scoop shop will be holding a grand re-opening celebration on Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day in 2024.

"2023 has been a banner year for us as we've added six scoop shops to our portfolio as well as our first Starbucks Cafe," said Antonio McBroom, CEO and Visionary of PRIMO Partners. "As we've reached this significant 20-unit milestone, I have a wide range of emotions reflecting on the journey and the fact that I became a scooper at my local Ben & Jerry's twenty years ago. We are exceptionally blessed to continue to grow and serve each other and our guests with world-class hospitality. The impact and momentum of the PRIMO movement is on a new level!"

Servant leadership, hospitality, and growth sit at the core of who PRIMO Partners is. While business growth has continued to flourish, most importantly, the brand has continued to grow its top asset, the people who make up PRIMO Partners. Year-to-date, PRIMO has had 11 people graduate its American Franchise Academy to become certified single or multi-unit managers, 11 individuals joined its "Outward Bound" professional experience that focuses on leadership development, and the team has invested over $100,000 in the career growth of dozens through various channels under its proprietary Primo Kulture Lab™ Program.

Currently, PRIMO Partners operate in D.M.V. (DC/Maryland/Virginia), Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Now as PRIMO looks to its future, the team has sights set on further expanding its footprint in core Southern markets by aligning with new partners and clients. Additionally, PRIMO looks to continue to build the real estate development and ownership arm of the business while executing operational excellence to spread joy to its supporters and guests.

"Working with PRIMO Partners over the years has truly been one of the highlights of my career," shared Jerry Greenfield, Co-Founder of Ben & Jerry's. "They are not only superb business partners – most importantly, they are incredible human beings. I look forward to watching their continued growth and success."

As a 100 percent black-owned business, PRIMO Partners is on a mission to develop diverse businesses and leaders. PRIMO breaks down barriers for Black entrepreneurship and business ownership challenges faced in marginalized communities. Using their business as a vessel to help bridge the generational wealth gap for minorities, they invest a percentage of their revenues every year to support communities and organizations, providing access to education, consulting, mentorship, resources and staff development to build future leaders and business owners.

ABOUT PRIMO PARTNERS: The mission of PRIMO Partners, LLC, is to close the financial achievement gap by providing growth opportunities to people from all backgrounds. Primo Partners is a Black-owned and operated company that develops diverse business, diverse communities, and leaders. For more information, visit https://www.primopartners.com/.

