New LES MILLS XR game takes dance fitness into a new dimension

Latest game from Kiwi fitness leader takes dance workouts into a new dimension by offering an unparalleled VR experience on the Meta Quest 3 headset.

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fitness leader Les Mills has today unveiled LES MILLS XR DANCE – the world's first VR fitness game to bring professional dancers into your living room as personal coaches and partners in partying.

LES MILLS XR DANCE offers one-on-one coaching from a star-studded cast of dance professionals. (Left to right: Bianca Ikinofo, Dannielle Lally, Summer Bradley, Meno Thomas and Gandalf Archer Mills) (PRNewswire)

Taking dance fitness gaming to a whole new level of 'exertainment', the app brings the dynamic and vibrant atmosphere of a LES MILLS DANCE™ class from the gym studio, straight into your Meta Quest 3 headset.

Whereas previous dance fitness games only offer animated avatars as instructors, LES MILLS XR DANCE players receive truly immersive one-on-one coaching from a star-studded cast of dance professionals in full hologram. These include Les Mills legend Gandalf Archer Mills and Bianca Ikinofo – who trained with superstar choreographer Parris Goebel and has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Spanning modern dance styles from Pop to Techno, the app fuses fitness with the fundamentals of dance as participants progress through three levels of difficulty across more than 25 different routines.

The experience is soundtracked by cutting-edge artists from acclaimed Canadian record label Monstercat, popular in gaming circles for its collaborations with the likes of Fortnite, Rocket League, Roblox and Beat Saber.

VIEW LES MILLS XR DANCE TRAILER

LES MILLS XR DANCE is the latest collaboration between the Kiwi fitness brand and XR gaming specialist Odders. It follows in the footsteps of LES MILLS XR BODYCOMBAT – the world's best-selling VR fitness title, which was crowned Meta Quest's Best App of 2022 .

"This game is for anyone who's interested in dance and loves to have a great time," says Gandalf. "Whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned pro, you'll get a great cardio workout and an authentic dance experience.

"There's a great legacy of dance gaming and many of us have fond memories of growing up playing things like the dance mat and Nintendo Wii. We wanted to build on that but completely reinvent it, so we've combined cutting-edge tech with killer choreography to take dance gaming into a different dimension."

Jaime Pichardo Garcia, Odders Lab Business Director added: "Dancing is FUN, and that's the main focus we had when developing the XR version together with Les Mills. It's been a blast, and I can't wait to see players moving with their favorite dance presenters! I myself have picked up plenty of dancing skills during the process!

Gavin Johnson, Monstercat Sync & Partnerships Director, comments: "Dance is a powerful medium when it's paired with music. It's an honor for Monstercat music to power that connection within a game that is a staple for Dance in XR. We're thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Les Mills through Dance XR and look forward to bringing energetic, feel-good music to fitness enthusiasts everywhere."

LES MILLS XR DANCE is available now from the Meta Quest App Store .

WHAT IS EXTENDED REALITY (XR)?

You might be familiar with the concept of VR, where everything around you is virtual. In this new era of technology, XR refers to Extended Reality, where your surroundings become enhanced with the addition of virtual elements you interact with for a Mixed Reality experience. With the enhanced functionality of the Meta Quest 3 headset, gamers have the choice of experiencing full immersion (VR) or enhanced surroundings (MR).

ABOUT LES MILLS

Les Mills is the global leader in group fitness and creator of over 20 programs including BODYPUMP™ and BODYCOMBAT™. Les Mills workouts are delivered by 130,000 certified Instructors in 21,000 gyms across 100 countries, as well as via the LES MILLS+ streaming platform and Extended Reality (XR). The company was founded by Les Mills – a four-time Olympian who opened his first gym in 1968 with a vision to bring elite sports training to the masses.

ABOUT ODDERS LAB

Odders Lab is an innovative XR development studio creating unique titles with a spin. Based in Seville, Spain, we develop consistent products with a spin by adding unique characteristics that make our titles stand out from the crowd.

ABOUT MONSTERCAT

Monstercat is one of electronic music's most influential independent record labels. Championing a roster of world-renowned artists including Marshmello, Kaskade, DIESEL (Shaquille O'Neal), WHIPPED CREAM, and Sullivan King, Monstercat celebrated over 20 Billion streams in 2022 with five releases a week across its Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk brands. The label has topped radio and streaming charts worldwide, offering a diverse range of genres across bass, dance, pop, house, chill, electronic, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299239/LM_XR_DANCE_HERO.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Les Mills