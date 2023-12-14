Prosemi Pte Ltd Singapore Names Paul Romano as Chief Quality Officer

Romano's appointment comes amid significant growth for Prosemi, which is also launching a refreshed brand and new website

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosemi, a leading provider of electronic component testing, IC programming, and packaging services, announces the appointment of Paul Romano as Chief Quality Officer. This marks the latest chapter in Prosemi's growth trajectory, which includes recent achievements like gaining ISO/IEC 17025:2017 AS6171 accreditation and a brand refresh, featuring a new website.

Fusion Worldwide is the premier global open-market distributor of electronic components and finished products. (PRNewswire)

Romano's appointment follows Fusion Worldwide's acquisition of Prosemi in 2022. Since the acquisition, Fusion has invested significantly in Prosemi, broadening its capabilities through facility expansion, the acquisition of cutting-edge technology to enhance testing processes, and the recruitment of a team of highly skilled engineers.

Romano, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Fusion Worldwide, the global leader in electronic component distribution, will now assume a dual leadership role. This unique position allows him to harness his extensive industry experience and expertise, reinforcing Prosemi's position as an industry leader in delivering comprehensive testing and rapid turnaround to its customers. Romano will oversee planning, operations, and monitoring for all quality management, regulatory requirements, and quality improvement processes. He will also ensure that Prosemi capitalizes on emerging industry techniques and state of the art equipment.

"As Southeast Asia's most trusted provider of electrical testing, IC programming, and packaging services, Prosemi collaborates closely with the world's largest distributors, CMs, ODMs, and OEMs," shares Romano. "Since acquiring the company, Fusion Worldwide has invested heavily in expanding Prosemi's capabilities and ensuring that it continues to set the industry standard for testing and services. Prosemi's new brand refresh is another example of this."

Following the acquisition in February 2022, Prosemi has moved to an expanded facility and invested in the latest technologies and capabilities to improve testing standards. Some of these include:

JTAG boundary-scan (IEEE Std 1149.1 ), for evaluating the special embedded logic of integrated circuits

CSAM, for analytical analysis and authenticating electronic components

Prosemi has also extended its quality control capabilities through a roster of certifications, including CCAP-10, ANSI/ESD S20.20 and ISO 9001. Most recently, it received accreditation for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 AS6171 (Detection of Suspect/Counterfeit Parts) from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), placing Prosemi among the top tier of testing laboratories worldwide.

In addition to these advancements, Prosemi is unveiling its redesigned website as part of a wider rebrand. The new website showcases Prosemi's extensive solutions, including authenticity verification, electrical testing, IC programming, package level analysis, sorting, baking, tape and reel services, among others. It also offers improved navigation as well as a mobile-responsive design, streamlining the user experience and allowing customers to quickly view, select, and order testing bundles to ensure rapid turnaround. Visitors will also gain access to a content-rich resource center providing a wealth of exclusive industry insights.

Read more about Prosemi's capabilities, achievements, and commitment to quality.

About Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd

Founded in 1998, Prosemi is Singapore's most extensive testing and assembly house, offering comprehensive electronic component quality testing solutions for the world's largest distributors, CMs, ODMs, and OEMs. A subsidiary of Fusion Worldwide, Prosemi is an ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 accredited laboratory that uses cutting-edge technology to provide customizable solutions. For more information visit Prosemi, or follow Prosemi on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, and X.

About Fusion Worldwide:

Fusion Worldwide is the preeminent open market distributor of electronic components and products. We source, inspect, test, and deliver a broad range of components to a large and diversified customer base that includes OEMs, CMs and ODMs across a wide array of verticals. Founded in 2001, Fusion is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and maintains offices and quality centers in major manufacturing centers around the world. For more information visit fusionww.com, or follow Fusion Worldwide on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, and X.

