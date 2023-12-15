Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Verdi Oncology on a Transaction with The US Oncology Network

BOSTON and NEW YORK , Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Verdi Oncology, Inc. ("Verdi"), a portfolio company of Pharos Capital Group ("Pharos"), on a transaction with The US Oncology Network ("The Network"), pursuant to which Nashville Oncology Associates ("NOA"), based in Tennessee, and Horizon Oncology ("Horizon"), based in Indiana, have joined The Network. NOA and Horizon offer comprehensive oncology services using advanced diagnostic methods, therapeutic options, and access to innovative clinical trials.

Provident's deal team was led by Director Dustin Thompson. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Verdi Oncology.

"We were very pleased with the guidance and insight the Provident team provided throughout this process," commented Bill Herman, CEO of Verdi. "The Provident team not only has an in-depth understanding of the oncology space, but they know the subtleties and tendencies of the major aggregators within the industry. This understanding was very valuable."

"We were excited to advise Verdi and Pharos through this transaction process as they have grown NOA and Horizon into high-quality cancer care providers in their respective markets making them ideal additions for The Network. NOA will represent The Network expansion into Tennessee and Horizon adds growth to the Indiana market while bringing clinical trials to The Network's preexisting practices," noted Thompson.

About Verdi Oncology

Verdi Oncology is an oncology practice management company founded in 2018 in partnership with Pharos Capital – a physician-founded private equity firm. Pharos Capital is focused on growing healthcare companies that lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to care. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee with practice locations across the U.S., Verdi Oncology empowers oncology practices, physicians, and hospitals to create value through high quality, low cost, patient centric oncology care. For additional information, visit https://verdioncology.com/.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network helps approximately 2,400 independent providers deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to their home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere. Visit https://usoncology.com/ for more.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of all healthcare services subsectors, including oncology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

