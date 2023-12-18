THE GREAT AMERICAN AÇAÍ DILEMMA

What's Really in that Açaí You're Eating

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Açaí has become a worldwide phenomenon. From mega-coffee chains to large franchises, menus now offer Açaí bowls and smoothies. CEO and co-founder of Tropical Açaí, Renata Prates has been in the business for over 8 years, and since bringing her brand of Açaí to the United States, she's noticed a disturbing trend in the food industry. Not all Açaí are created equal. To make it tastier for the consumer, pure Açaí, which has an earthy flavor compared to other berries, undergoes processing, and that's where things go astray.

Harvested Acai fruit (PRNewswire)

Tropical Açaí prides itself on having few ingredients, so earlier this year, it sent samples of five different Açaí brands, including their own, to an independent food testing laboratory to see how theirs fared. The results were eye-opening.

"In the U.S., most people purchase their Açaí in "scoopable" form, easily used in bowls and smoothies," said Prates. To cut corners, many Açaí companies have added excessive amounts of fillers, sugars, and artificial and natural colors. Consumers who order a seemingly healthful smoothie or bowl may be unwittingly eating what amounts to no more than sugar-filled sorbet with little of Açaí's known antioxidant benefits. "Since the Açaí is bought by restaurants in bulk, diners rarely see the exact ingredients in their Açaí bowl". In a research study conducted by Eurofins SF Analytical Laboratories of those five Açaí brands, Tropical Açaí had the highest count of oxygen radical absorbance capacity (ORAC) many times over. According to Scientific American, ORAC is a lab test that measures the total antioxidant capacity (TAC) of a food.

So, what should be in your Açaí? The first ingredient should, naturally, be Açaí. "If there are eight or more ingredients listed, it's too much," says Prates, noting that many Açaí companies add purple carrot or grape juice to enhance the colors. If the Açaí served to you is bright pink or purple, that's a sign that colorings were added to the product, which should be a natural deep burgundy color. That rich color also indicates the product you're eating is rich in antioxidants. Tropical Açaí, for example, lists its five ingredients prominently in its scoopable pail. In the case of its pure Açaí, it only has one – Açaí.

"I think what makes us different is that we are owned by Brazilians and Brazilian-Americans with more than 20 years of experience in the country of origin." Prates, who visits the Açaí farms frequently, says knowing where — and how — the berries are harvested makes all the difference. Berries are packed immediately after harvest to ensure freshness and ensure food safety. "I know exactly what's happening at any given time. If a client asks how the crop is doing this year, I just have to make one call to my business partner in Brazil and I can get a picture of the farm."

Tropical Açaí Wholesale Distributor and Açaí Bulk Supplier is an American company dedicated to improving the world through nutritious, and delicious organic Açaí berries. It strives to bring delicious, sustainable, and ethically harvested Açaí berries.

For more information, visit www.tropicalacai.com. For interviews and a snapshot of the study, please contact Dina Allende at dina@makeitclique.com.

Acai (PRNewswire)

Scoopable pail from Tropical Acai (PRNewswire)

Acai going through the washing process (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tropical Acai