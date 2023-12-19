Blackthorn.io Launches Blackthorn Industries - A new initiative to align with Salesforce Industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackthorn.io, maker of applications for Engaging and Transacting on the Salesforce™ platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of Blackthorn Industries, a venture to better align with Salesforce Industries .

"This initiative represents a milestone for Blackthorn.io," states Chris Federspiel, the CEO of Blackthorn.io. "With Blackthorn Industries, the future of our company's technical roadmap and go-to-market strategy will be tightly coupled with Salesforce Industries."



Alignment

Blackthorn focuses on: Education, Field Service, Healthcare, Nonprofit, and Public Sector. (Note: Field Service is not a "Salesforce Industry).

"We're excited that Blackthorn.io is deepening their commitment and alignment to Salesforce Industries," says Bala Subramanian, VP and GM of Education at Salesforce. "This alignment brings great value to our joint customers and helps improve constituent engagement and service across the entire learner lifecycle from prospective student to alumni."



Blackthorn is SOC 2, GDPR, and PCI compliant, works with Salesforce Government Cloud Plus, and is AWS Government Cloud ready.

Data Modeling

Starting with Education, Blackthorn.io will be tying their applications to each object model, across unique and shared industry cloud components. For example, Program Enrollments and Benefit Sessions may have implications with Events or Storefront purchases, or when a student attends a campus tour, the school may want to see this attendance on the student's "Timeline."

"Blackthorn is deepening their commitment to the nonprofit industry through stronger alignment with our roadmap and deeper integrations with Nonprofit Cloud," says Lori Freeman, VP and GM of Nonprofit at Salesforce. "At Salesforce, our goal is to empower nonprofits with the technology they need to accelerate their mission impact, and we're thrilled to be working with organizations like Blackthorn who share this vision."



Industry Web Pages

To illuminate the industry-specific offerings, Blackthorn.io has launched dedicated industry web pages served by Blackthorn Industries.

"The Salesforce Industry alignment enables us to demonstrate how our products serve as vital infrastructure for our customers' operations," said Megan Reddy, VP of Marketing at Blackthorn.io.

More information: https://blackthorn.io .

Salesforce, Education Cloud, Salesforce for Nonprofits, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Blackthorn.io

Blackthorn.io develops Salesforce.com™ essential operating applications, spanning event management, payments, text messaging, digital ecommerce, and data compliance. They cater to higher education, healthcare, nonprofits, government, and enterprise, with a dual mission, quality of life, and taking pride in their work.

