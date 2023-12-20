Genascence to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genascence Corporation ("Genascence"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company revolutionizing the treatment of prevalent musculoskeletal diseases with gene therapy, today announced that Thomas Chalberg, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the Biotech Showcase 2024 being held January 8-10, 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

Genascence Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Genascence) (PRNewswire)

Details of Genascence's corporate update presentation are as follows:

Date/Time: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco – Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

About Genascence Corporation

Genascence, a clinical-stage biotechnology company revolutionizing the treatment of prevalent musculoskeletal diseases with gene therapy, is developing life-changing treatments for highly prevalent conditions affecting millions of people. The company was founded in 2017 with technology licensed from three leading U.S. research institutions: Mayo Clinic, University of Florida, and NYU Langone Health. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Genascence's founders and leadership team have deep experience in the design, development, and manufacturing of successful gene therapies and biological medicines. For more information, please visit www.genascence.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genascence