GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT AWARDEES

- Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $3 million in grants to nonprofit organizations supporting arts education nationwide
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced its 2023 grant recipients. As part of its annual donation cycle, the foundation awarded $3 million in grants to 48 nonprofits nationwide working in the arts, as well as additional year-round support to advance the arts.
"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is proud to extend its support to community organizations nationwide that share our commitment to connect youth to the transformative power of the arts," said John Guastaferro, executive director of Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "We are driven to support the educators and programs across the country that are enabling a well-rounded education inclusive of the arts."
Every Genesis vehicle sold supports youth arts education through the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Thanks to Genesis and its retailers, the foundation has donated nearly $8 million since 2018. These donations help nonprofit organizations across the country to provide youth arts programming in a variety of art disciplines. From dancing to painting to spoken word, this diversity of arts underscores the foundation's commitment to ensure that all youth across the country have an opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits of the arts.
Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grant Recipients
Organization
City
State
That's My Child
Montgomery
AL
Kids in Focus
Phoenix
AZ
Young Arts Arizona
Phoenix
AZ
Create Now
Los Angeles
CA
In A Perfect World
Los Angeles
CA
Inner-City Arts
Los Angeles
CA
Music Center LA
Los Angeles
CA
TGR Foundation
Anaheim
CA
The Wooden Floor
Santa Ana
CA
Art from Ashes
Denver
CO
El Sistema Colorado
Denver
CO
Fell the Beat
Lakewood
CO
Children's Chorus of Washington
Washington
DC
Project Create DC
Washington
DC
Sitar Arts Center
Washington
DC
Young Playwrights' Theater
Washington
DC
Art Reach Orlando
Orlando
FL
Miami Music Project
Miami
FL
Young At Art Children's Museum
Plantation
FL
Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah
Savannah
GA
Paint Love
Atlanta
GA
Piano's for Peace
Atlanta
GA
Savannah College or Art and Design
Savannah
GA
Showability
Atlanta
GA
Ingenuity
Chicago
IL
People's Music School
Chicago
IL
Totally Positive Productions
Chicago
IL
Open Door Arts
Boston
MA
Art Works Now
Hyattsville
MD
Levine Music
Silver Spring
MD
Positively Arts
Las Vegas
NV
Arts for All
New York
NY
Dancewave
Brooklyn
NY
Education Through Music
New York
NY
Exploring the Arts
Astoria
NY
Girls Write Now
New York
NY
Center for Arts-Inspired Learning
Cleveland
OH
Rainey Institute
Cleveland
OH
Oklahoma A+ School
Edmond
OK
ArtWell
Philadelphia
PA
Art and Beyond, Inc
Cedar Hill
TX
Art Spark Texas
Austin
TX
ARTreach
Houston
TX
Creative Action
Austin
TX
Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Dallas
TX
Spy Hop
Salt Lake City
UT
Arts for All Wisconsin
Wisconsin
WI
Boys & Girls Club or Greater Green Bay
Green Bay
WI
Genesis Inspiration Foundation
Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.
Genesis Motor North America
At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).
