Wealth Enhancement Group Makes its First Move Into Kentucky Through the Addition of Landmark Financial Advisors, an Independent RIA with Over $543 Million in Assets Under Management.

Wealth Enhancement Group has entered into the Kentucky market and has chosen to acquire Landmark Financial Advisors to gain a foothold in the region.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $72.2 billion in client assets, announced the acquisition of Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC, an Independent RIA in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The team, led by Bill Borders and Brent Mason, will bring approximately $543 million in assets under management.

Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewswire)

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are pleased to announce the addition of Landmark Financial Advisors to Wealth Enhancement Group. By joining our firm, the Landmark team will gain access to expanded resources to better serve their clients. We look forward to supporting the Landmark team as they continue to help clients pursue their financial goals."

Since 2001, Landmark Financial Advisors has focused on serving its clients with financial planning assistance, asset management, wealth management, qualified plan support, estate planning, and tax planning to pre-retirees and retired clientele.

Bill Borders and Brent Mason, Leaders of Landmark Financial Advisors, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Wealth Enhancement Group. We believe this partnership will empower our experienced team to continue to provide superior service to our clients by strengthening our wealth management offerings."

"This will mark Wealth Enhancement Group's first location in the Bluegrass State." Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are excited to welcome the Landmark team to Wealth Enhancement Group. Combining Landmark's expertise with our existing resources and service offerings will allow us to better serve our clients and pursue new opportunities to create additional value over the long term. We look forward to the contributions of the Landmark team members as we collectively work to build on our success."

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Landmark Financial.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 100 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $68.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2023. Landmark Financial Advisors had approximately $543 million in client assets as of September 30, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Landmark Financial Advisors' assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $72.2 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

