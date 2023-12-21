zvoove Cements Leadership Position in Dutch Temp Staffing Market with Strategic Acquisition of HelloFlex

LOHNE, Germany and AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to fortify its standing as a leader in digitalization solutions for staffing and cleaning service providers across Europe, zvoove announces the successful acquisition of HelloFlex, a leading provider of temporary staffing software in the Dutch market. This transaction positions zvoove as the unrivalled number one provider of end-to-end software solutions for temporary staffing agencies in the Netherlands, one of largest temporary staffing markets in the world.

Building upon the momentum gained from the acquisitions of Dutch industry leaders Leviy (2021), Pivoton (2022) and RecruitNow (2023), zvoove's latest acquisition of HelloFlex propels it to the forefront of the Dutch and European markets, solidifying its position as the go-to provider for front-to-back-end temporary staffing solutions.

"zvoove is a Club of Entrepreneurs that brings together the best brands and the best minds in the industry. With the addition of HelloFlex, we are increasing our intellectual and innovative capacity to develop leading software solutions for the temporary staffing market to over 500 employees across Europe", states Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove. "With five strategic acquisitions in the past 18 months, resulting in massive synergies and cutting edge product portfolios within our front-to-back software solutions for the temporary staffing industry, we are making significant strides towards fulfilling our mission of creating top-tier products for industry leading customer value. Notably, The Netherlands is at the forefront in the digitalization of temp staffing companies, making it another key strategic focus for zvoove alongside our leading positions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland."

HelloFlex becoming part of zvoove: A Leap Towards the Future

Peter Loopstra, COO of HelloFlex, expresses enthusiasm about the transaction, stating, "We are thrilled to join zvoove, the leading company for temp staffing software in the European market. Being part of the nexus of the industry's best companies, solutions, and professionals, profiting from scale while maintaining our independence as a company with an autonomous product portfolio will undoubtedly be a game-changer for HelloFlex and our customers."

Capitalizing on the Dutch Market

The Netherlands has one of the world's highest share of temporary staffing work at 2.6% of its total working population[1] and a market share of 4% of the global temporary staffing market, which is amongst the highest in Europe[2].

"Bringing together the best solutions and talented individuals has already proven to be highly beneficial for our customers, as demonstrated in our partnership with RecruitNow. We are excited about the prospect of collaborating with HelloFlex within zvoove in the Netherlands," says Paul van den Bosch, CEO Pivoton.

"Since we have joined zvoove in June 2023 we've already seen remarkable innovation, synergies and rapid growth emerge from our collaborative efforts with zvoove's partner companies. With the inclusion of HelloFlex, our momentum in the Dutch market becomes unstoppable," concludes Andre Polderman, CEO of RecruitNow.

About zvoove

zvoove is the market-leading provider of cloud solutions for temporary staffing and cleaning service providers in Europe. In a dynamic ecosystem of service providers, the extended workforce and corporates, zvoove improves the world of work through end-to-end digitalization for service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for employees and reliable workforce for corporates. Around 5,000 customers and 80,000 end users trust in zvoove. Today, they manage over one million workers, 14 billion euros in annual payroll and about two million applications per year via zvoove`s platforms. zvoove employs more than 500 employees at 15 locations across Europe.

