Nucific's Dr. Amy Lee Shares Wellness Tips For Avoiding Holiday Weight Gain, Including Nucific Bio-X4

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, the festivities often bring an abundance of indulgent treats and feasts. While celebrations are a time for merriment, the temptation to overeat can take a toll on our well-being, potentially causing fatigue, digestive discomfort and unwanted weight gain. Recognizing the importance of maintaining optimal health during the holidays, Dr. Amy Lee, an esteemed internal medicine practitioner, author, and nutritionist, offers insights to help keep our gut health in check during this season of gastronomic delights.

Dr. Lee emphasizes the pivotal role of gut health in overall well-being, linking it to enhanced digestion, immune function, and even mental health. To support these during the holidays, she recommends a few techniques:

Practice mindful eating: Savor each bite slowly, paying attention to flavors and textures. This can help you achieve optimal digestion and makes it easier for your stomach to send the "I'm full" signal to your brain. Try to minimize distractions, such as screens or multitasking, to focus on the meal.

Try the water, then wine trick: Start the party or meal with a glass of sparkling water. In between each glass of wine or cocktail, drink another full glass of water. This will slow down alcohol consumption and help you avoid a headache due to dehydration the next morning.

Eat probiotic-rich foods during holiday meals: Include fermented side dishes into your meal like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or kimchi to help you get more "good bacteria." Serving a variety of colorful vegetables can also help flood your gut with energizing nutrients.

Use a probiotic supplement: A convenient gut health formula like Nucific® Bio-X4 can be a powerful tool to help your body manage holiday food. Bio-X4's advanced formula helps support reliable digestion and a fired-up calorie burn while supporting healthy "slim down" hormones and fighting "junk food" cravings.

What is Nucific Bio-X4?†

Nucific Bio-X4 is a comprehensive gut health supplement, formulated using four science-backed "slimming compounds" to help rev up your metabolism, support easy digestion, curb unhealthy cravings, and support a slimmer-looking waistline. Together, these ingredients synergize to help users achieve a slimmer-feeling, more energetic body, allowing them to enjoy life to the fullest. Plus, Bio-X4 also helps promote smooth, comfortable digestion, helping to address gastric issues like gas and bloating.*

For optimal results, it is recommended to take one capsule with each meal, up to three times a day. Users have the option to take up to two capsules per meal, but must not exceed a total of six capsules in a day.

Nucific Bio-X4 is available for sale on the Nucific website for the price of $99 with a 90-day purchase price refund guarantee.

About Nucific

Nucific affirms that great nutrition is the key to a healthy mind and body. This belief has led the wellness brand and its creators to develop some of the most advanced nutritional formulas on the market. Backed by Dr. Amy Lee, the Nucific product line helps people from all walks of life look and feel their best. The brand's other whole-body health support formulas include Carb-C6 , Deep Cell Activator , and Nighttime Slimming Complex . Nucific's products contain premium ingredients that are third-party tested for quality and potency. For more information, visit www.nucific.com or @nucific on Instagram.

About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Amy Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Serving as the Chief Medical Officer in more than 30 nutrition clinics, Dr. Lee creates optimized diet plans for her patients, helping them achieve their weight goals and supporting their overall well-being. She is also co-author of the book, Access: Addressing the Obesity Crisis . Dr. Lee's continued research allows her to create innovative nutritional supplements to help people across the world look and feel their absolute best. For more information visit, dramylee.com and follow @dramy_lee on Instagram.

