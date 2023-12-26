1.25 GW! Yingli Solar to Supply Panda N-Type High-Efficiency Modules for Mega PV Power Plant in the Middle East

BAODING, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd. (Yingli Solar) has recently penned an agreement to supply modules. Under the terms, Yingli Solar will provide 1.25 GW of their high-efficiency Panda N-type TOPCon PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project. This project, developed by ACWA Power in Saudi Arabia, is a pivotal part of the third round of PV project plans by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saad 2 PV project boasts a total installed capacity of 1,255 MW. As one of the largest renewable energy projects in the Middle East, it is developed by the region's leading renewable energy developer, ACWA Power. The EPC is handled by Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd.(SEPCOIII), both under the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina). Yingli Solar, a global leader in PV module supply, will provide its advanced technology and quality products for this project. This partnership marks another significant milestone for Yingli Solar, ACWA Power, and PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, following their involvement in the 575 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman. It is a testament to the high regard and preference for Yingli Solar's product quality and performance by project owners and partners.

Photo of 575 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman (PRNewswire)

"We are confident that this project's execution will significantly advance the propagation of renewable energy in the Middle East. In partnership with our collaborators, Yingli Solar will play a pivotal role in the worldwide energy transition. Furthermore, this initiative will bolster Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030' renewable energy plan, contributing substantially towards the nation's clean energy future. In the evolving PV market, Yingli Solar's N-type Panda TOPCon technology will gain increased prominence. By providing efficient and dependable PV solutions, we aim to expand our footprint in the Middle East PV market continuously, furthering our contributions towards the global carbon neutrality goal." stated Yin Xulong, Chairman of Yingli Solar.

About Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd.:

As a leading global supplier of PV modules and a provider of renewable energy solutions, Yingli Solar is committed to delivering high-quality, high-efficiency PV products, along with comprehensive technical support. Over the past quarter-century, our products have found widespread use in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. We continually innovate and invest in R&D to propel the growth of renewable energy, contributing towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

