Concora Credit acquires Great American Finance Company's private label portfolio

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concora Credit announced today it has acquired Great American Finance Company's private label portfolio and merchant relationships.

"We think this is a great opportunity for our merchant partners to benefit from the scale and experience Concora Credit brings to the table," said Tom Anderson, CEO of Great American Finance.

"We are excited to get to work converting the portfolio and onboarding the merchant/dealer partners," said Bruce Weinstein, the President and CEO of Concora Credit. "Our stability, ability, and willingness to help merchants and dealers do more business every day with their customers will be on full display as we close this deal."

Concora Credit expects to complete the conversion of the portfolio in early 2024.

About Concora Credit Inc.

A single purpose guides Concora Credit: to help non-prime consumers Do More with Credit. Through its credit servicing activities for issuing banks, the company has helped millions of consumers access credit through Private Label and General Purpose Credit Card programs designed for consumers with less-than-perfect credit. Concora Credit is the company of choice for merchants looking to offer greater access to credit for their customers because our flexibility delivers better outcomes at the point of sale and beyond. We see a bright future for consumers through our simple proposition that is best expressed in two words: Do More.

