LG UNVEILS 'MYVIEW' 4K SMART MONITORS AT CES 2024

New-for-2024, LG MyView 4K Smart Monitors Present Impressive Image Quality, Access to Entertainment and Productivity Apps with webOS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' (LG) new lineup of 'LG MyView' smart monitors will be revealed at CES 2024. Designed for productivity and entertainment, each monitor comes with the acclaimed webOS platform and offers a variety of user-friendly features and connectivity options. The LG MyView branding, which is making its debut in 2024, communicates the personalized user experience delivered by the company's premium smart monitors. The 32SR85U will be available to purchase for $599.99 at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. The 32SR70U and 32SR83U respectively will be available to purchase for $499.99. U.S. availability will be announced at a later date.

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, series and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. (PRNewswire)

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, series and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models – including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U – are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to webOS, LG's latest smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from. To suit different tastes, some LG MyView models are available in a variety of colors, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink and cotton green.1

Adopting 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels, the new LG MyView displays (models 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U) raise the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish appearance. The 32SR85U has been honored with a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.2 Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam3 ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, emphasized, "LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more. Our personalized lifestyle monitors can meet each customer's individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they're watching, working or working out."

The latest LG MyView Smart Monitor models will be on display at the LG booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12.

Key Specifications:



LG MyView

Smart Monitor

(32SR85U) LG MyView

Smart Monitor

(32SR83U) LG MyView

Smart Monitor

(32SR70U)

Size / Resolution Screen Size 31.5-inch 31.5-inch 31.5-inch

Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x

2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x

2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x

2,160)

Graphics Panel (Brightness,

Typ.) IPS (400cd/m2) IPS (400cd/m2) IPS (350cd/m2)

Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95% DCI-P3 95% DCI-P3 95%

HDR HDR 10 HDR 10 HDR 10

Refresh Rate /

Response Time 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms

Interface USB Type-C™ /

Charging Power O (x3) / 90W O (x3) / 65W O (x1) / 45W

HDMI O (x2) O (x2) O (x2)

USB 2.0 - - O (x2)

Wi-Fi O O O

Bluetooth O O O

Speaker 5W (x2) 5W (x2) 5W (x2)

Camera O Sold separately -

Smart Feature

/ Service OS webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23

Windows 365 O O O

IoT O O O

Voice Assistant O O O

Mobile Casting/

Mirroring AirPlay 2 /

ScreenShare AirPlay 2 /

ScreenShare AirPlay 2 /

ScreenShare

Accessory HDMI / Remote

Controller HDMI / Remote

Controller HDMI / Remote

Controller



1 Available options may vary by model and country.

2 Productivity programs require a subscription.

3 Sold separately.

