Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Trusted Advisor Go2

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Go2 Communications, Inc. ("Go2"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001 and based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Go2 serves as a trusted advisor and resource to approximately 80 enterprise and SMB customers across various end markets. With a track record spanning more than two decades, Go2 has developed a strong reputation in the New England region by delivering outstanding customer service and valuable insights to guide crucial IT optimization and technology spending decisions, with a unique specialization in deploying complex infrastructure at enterprise-level accounts.

Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, said, "We look forward to partnering with the Go2 team and integrating their expertise in enterprise-level infrastructure deployment into the Amplix offering. We also see numerous compelling opportunities to introduce new technology and unlock additional value for Go2's clientele."

David Cosentino, Founder of Go2, commented, "Joining forces with Amplix's state-of-the-art, data-driven platform will open up tremendous growth prospects for our business. Joe and his team share our unwavering customer-centric focus, and we look forward to leveraging the support and resources of Amplix to augment our service capabilities. Our partnership with Amplix marks an exciting inflection point in Go2's journey of growth and innovation."

About Go2

Go2 is a provider of technology advisory services and software to customers across multiple industries, serving as a trusted resource to its clients by enabling IT professionals to make more informed decisions to optimize technology spending. Go2's advisory services span connectivity, cloud telephony, voice, and mobility. Go2 is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.go2communications.com.

About Amplix

Amplix is a provider of strategic technology advisory, consulting, implementation, and managed services to more than 3,500 customers nationwide, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass customer experience, data connectivity, security, managed services, cloud telephony, mobility, cloud optimization, business continuity, and data center solutions. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 150 employees in over 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

