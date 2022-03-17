Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions, visit acewbs.com.

As we move into storm season, the specialists at ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions want homeowners to make sure they are prepared before any damage can occur.

Here are five signs your basement needs waterproofing.

Damp, musty odor

Even before other visual signs appear, if your basement smells damp and musty, you likely have water seeping into the space. This is an easy way to tell if you need waterproofing services.

Presence of mold or efflorescence

If there is ever any mold seen, no matter the color or type, contact our waterproofing specialists immediately. Mold can lead to many other problems in your home, including possible illness in you and your family.

This is also true if you see a white, chalky substance on the walls. Efflorescence is the movement of a salt to the surface of a porous material, like brick, concrete, stone, stucco or other building surfaces. This often happens near cracks in the foundation. This is not as serious as mold, but is still a bad sign.

Cracks in the walls or floors

While foundation cracks happen everywhere, they can get even worse with water leaking through them. But, in terms of waterproofing, if cracks are your only issue so far, it usually makes for the least expensive waterproofing project. But, also pay attention to the size of cracks, as larger ones may be a sign of more serious foundation damage.

Bowed walls

If you notice an inward curve in your foundation wall, this needs to be fixed immediately. The bowing can also lead to cracks in the foundation or worse, but can typically be fixed with steel braces.

Watermarks on the walls

If you spot stains from water that has dripped down your basement walls, this means that water has entered over the top of the foundation. This is often caused by exterior grading issues, but waterproofing can keep that moisture out in the future.

As a local, family-owned waterproofing and basement repair company, ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions takes pride in the quality and consistency of our work on every project we do. We know that no two houses or projects are the same, so we take the time and effort to personalize our services to fit your needs.

Learn more about waterproofing your home on our website. Call 563-449-2678 today for a free estimate on your project!