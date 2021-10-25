Ascentra Credit Union and the Salvation Army are Doing Good Together!

Refinance or get a new or used auto loan this holiday season, and Ascentra will give $50 to you and $50 to the Salvation Army.

Sponsored - Our local Salvation Army Centers in Davenport, Moline, Muscatine, and Clinton provide a variety of social services and programs to members of the community. These services include youth programs, housing and rental assistance, character-building classes, food pantries, and so much more. The need for these services has grown substantially since the start of 2020 due to pandemic poverty.

This holiday season, when you refinance or get a new or used auto loan with Ascentra, you receive $50 and a $50 donation goes to The Salvation Army in your local community. That small amount can go a long way towards providing services to families in need. Just use code RIDE50 when applying online.

There are many ways to give back to the community through the Salvation Army, whether that is giving direct monetary donations or participating in volunteer opportunities. Visit ascentra.org/together to learn more about how the Salvation Army affects families in your area and how you can help.