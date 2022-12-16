Ascentra Credit Union and the Salvation Army are Driving Hope Forward!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ascentra Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ascentra Credit Union, visit www.ascentra.org.

Refinance or get a new or used auto loan this holiday season, and Ascentra will give $50 to you and $50 to the Salvation Army.

Our local Salvation Army Centers in Davenport, Moline, Muscatine, and Clinton provide a variety of social services and programs to members of the community. These services include youth programs, housing and rental assistance, character-building classes, food pantries, and so much more.

This holiday season, when you refinance or get a qualifying new or used auto loan with Ascentra, you receive $50 and a $50 donation goes to The Salvation Army in your local community. Each gift helps pave the way to a brighter future for families in need. Just use code RIDE50 when applying online.

There are many ways to give back to the community through the Salvation Army, whether that is giving direct monetary donations or participating in volunteer opportunities. Visit ascentra.org/brighter to learn more about how the Salvation Army affects families in your area and how you can help.