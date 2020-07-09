Experiencing Dizzy Spells, Falls, or Balance Issues? You May Need A Hearing Screening

Sponsored - If you or someone that you know suffers from a balance disorder, you may know all too well how debilitating issues with ongoing dizziness, vertigo or disequilibrium can be. A balance disorder is a condition that makes you feel unsteady or dizzy and as if you are moving, spinning, or floating even while sitting, standing still or laying down.

The loss of balance and feelings of dizziness can be rooted in many different things including:

Blood pressure levels (too low or too high)

Poor blood circulation

Vision problems

Migraines

A head injury

Long-term medical conditions that impact the nervous system

The side effect of certain medications

But sometimes complications can be linked to something that is not always initially thought of.

Your ear.

There is a system that resides within our ears, called the vestibular system. The vestibular system is a sensory system that is responsible for providing our brain with information about motion, head position, and spatial orientation. It also is involved with motor functions that allow us to keep our balance, stabilize our head and body during movement, and maintain our posture. This makes the vestibular system essential to the normal movement and equilibrium of our bodies.

Having a disorder of the vestibular system can not only lead to balance issues- but also puts you at an increased risk for falls.

According to a Johns Hopkins study, one third of American adults, or 69 million men and women over the age of 40, are up to 12 times more likely to sustain serious falls due to some form of inner ear dysfunction that undermines sense of balance and causes dizziness.

In a different study conducted at Johns Hopkins, it was discovered that people with a 25-decibel hearing loss, which can be classified as mild, were nearly three times more likely to have a history of falls. Every additional 10-decibels of hearing loss significantly increases those chances.

With falls being one of the leading causes of hospitalizations and accidental deaths among older adults- it is imperative that preventative measures are taken very early on. Consulting with your medical professional and a hearing expert can assist you in getting started on a treatment or rehabilitation plan and get you connected with the best hearing device technology to help keep you safer and more balanced.

