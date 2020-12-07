How to Maintain Your Hearing Health through the Pandemic

Sponsored - Once you have committed to improving your hearing by acquiring a hearing device, it’s imperative that you sustain the care of your hearing aids and your hearing health to be sure that you are maximizing your body’s natural means of communication. In the current health climate, though, it can be confusing to know when to visit your local Concept clinic – especially if you’ve been under the weather yourself.

Whether you have tested positive for Covid-19 or have weathered a common cold, your body’s health affects your hearing system. It is best to wait to seek care until your symptoms have resolved, especially since your hearing may be temporarily affected by an illness and could change again after you are well.

Since March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended that if you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you should self-quarantine for 14 days in order to be sure to give time for symptoms to present.

It is important to note the difference between quarantining and isolating here: quarantining consists of grounding yourself to your home if you believe you have been in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive. Isolating means you have symptoms, you are staying home and have also separated yourself from those who are living in the same household.

The CDC guidelines for were updated in November 2020:

• If you were sick and know or believe you had COVID-19, you can be with others after at least 10 days since the symptoms first appeared AND have not had a fever without fever-reducing medication AND other symptoms are improving. (However, loss of taste and smell may last longer than this period of time and do not need to be taken into consideration for this guideline.)

• If you have not had symptoms and are worried about potential exposure, quarantining can now end after 10 days, even if you weren’t able to be tested.

• If you have NOT had symptoms and are worried about potential exposure AND you received a negative test result, you may now reduce your quarantine to 7 days.

• If you had more serious symptoms, have been hospitalized, or have questions specific to your individual constitution and care, it is recommended you discuss your re-entry into public with your primary care provider.

As always, the Concept family is here to help you navigate this tricky time. We have put many precautions into place to make sure we are providing a safe and healthy environment for you and our staff. Please call us with your questions at 563-207-4635, and we will make sure to work out a way to continue improving your hearing as we approach this Christmas season.